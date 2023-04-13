King Charles in ‘forgiving mood’ and wants to heal family divisions ahead of Coronation

The Duke of Sussex and Duke of York - DAVID ROSE/AFP

The King is using the Coronation to heal family divisions, including bringing the Duke of York in “from the cold”, say sources.

On Wednesday, Buckingham Palace announced that the Duke of Sussex would attend the ceremony at Westminster Abbey on May 6 in what is being seen as an olive branch following months of bitter infighting.

The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with the couple’s two children Prince Archie, who turns four that day and Princess Lilibet, one.

But Prince Harry’s attendance following the fallout from his autobiography Spare, has sparked hope of a royal truce with the King.

He is said to have been pleased by the decision because he is keen to have the support of both sons at what Prince Harry has acknowledged as the “biggest day” of his father’s life.

As a non-working royal, Harry is not expected to take part in the procession after the service or join other members of the Royal Family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace or for other celebrations.

It is not known whether he plans to attend a private family gathering after all the festivities on the Saturday, to which the Duke of York’s ex-wife, the Duchess of York is thought to have been invited.

Contrary to reports that there has been a row over what Prince Andrew should wear on his brother’s big day, one friend told The Telegraph that “there’s a warmth around the place and a proper rallying around the King, who in turn is showing some serious EQ (emotional intelligence) by ensuring the family is given the opportunity to pull together”.

Pointing to the fact that Prince Andrew and the Duchess of York, both spent Christmas and Easter with the King and Queen, the friend added: “All four siblings spent most of the Easter weekend together with assorted children and plus-ones - including the Duchess.

“I suspect some palace staff and parts of the media are well behind the curve in their understanding of this private family unity. The Duke stands four-square behind the King.”

Prince Harry has long complained about being “briefed against” to the press by palace staff. It appears to be a concern that is shared by his uncle and fellow non-working royal, Prince Andrew, 63, who stepped back from royal duties in November 2019 over his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted paedophile.

The friend added: “The family aren’t briefing against one another. If it’s palace officials going off-piste and providing hostile press briefings on who wears what and when, who lives here or there, then they should think on. If it damages an individual royal, it damages the institution and it doesn’t reflect the private unity of the family.”

As with William and Harry, there have been reports of tensions between the more senior royal brothers after the King allegedly asked the Duke of York to consider vacating Royal Lodge, the seven-bedroom home he shares with the Duchess of York in Windsor Great Park, to save money.

Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were said to be “disappointed” they would no longer have use of Frogmore Cottage, their Windsor home, now they have relocated to an £11 million mansion in Montecito, California. Prince Harry will stay there for a final time during the bank holiday weekend in three weeks’ time.

The couple were informed of the planned eviction just 24 hours after the release of Prince Harry's bombshell memoir, in which he made several very damaging accusations against his family members, including claims that his brother, the Prince of Wales, threw him to the ground during an argument.

While the King’s mood is described as “generally quite forgiving”, the Prince of Wales is understood to still feel betrayed by the revelations in the book.

Such is the gulf between the once-close brothers that several sources have said they cannot see how their relationship can ever be repaired.