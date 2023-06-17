King Charles’s First Trooping The Colour Highlights His Divisions with Prince Harry

Since the new King came to the throne last September it was inevitable that what lay ahead was a year of firsts—his first Christmas broadcast, first State Visit and, today, his first official birthday parade. However, as the King took his inaugural salute as sovereign at Trooping the Colour, the narrative of a less celebratory first also hovered in the background.

In a move that has not gone unnoticed, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were not invited to this year’s Trooping. In stark contrast to last year when they joined the family in a show of unity despite differences behind the scenes, Town & Country understands that Buckingham Palace did not extend an invite to the Sussexes for this year’s event. While they were always unlikely to have appeared on the Palace balcony having stepped back as working royals, not being invited at all is unprecedented in non-COVID times and suggests a new low in relations.

Yui Mok - PA Images - Getty Images

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

This year’s Trooping the Colour could be described as marking a new era for more reasons than one. It is the first time a sovereign has ridden on horseback in the parade since 1986, and this year Queen Camilla and the Princess of Wales were attending for the first time as royal colonels.

Camilla, who was made colonel of the Grenadier Guards in January taking over from the disgraced Prince Andrew, wore a red military-style outfit inspired by their uniform. Kate, who took over from William as colonel of the Irish Guards on the death of Queen Elizabeth last September, wore a green military-style outfit. In turn, William became colonel of the Welsh Guards in lieu of his position as Prince of Wales, and it was in this capacity that he led today’s parade as the Welsh Guards were selected to “troop” their flag.

Karwai Tang - Getty Images

Last year’s Trooping was something of an anomaly because it took place as part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations and was therefore moved to a Thursday instead of the customary Saturday. The two before that were significantly scaled back because of COVID. However, prior to this the occasion has long called for a packed Buckingham Palace balcony with multiple extended family members waving to the crowds.

Yui Mok - PA Images - Getty Images

The King appears to have taken a different approach in his reign and decided that just working royals will appear on the balcony. As 70 military aircraft took part in a spectacular flyover just 14 royals stood before the crowds. In a move that further emphasized who belongs to the core working contingent, the Duke of Kent and Duke and Duchess of Gloucester stood apart from the King and Queen, the Wales family, Princess Anne and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.

Only having working royals appear on the balcony is a way of neatly sidestepping the challenges that have faced the family for the past few years. Any public appearance from Prince Andrew continues to spark controversy. And Prince Harry and Meghan’s absence would be highlighted to a much greater extent were other non-working royals such as Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie and Zara Tindall on the balcony.

However, slimming down the balcony line-up does not completely avoid discussion about the relationship between the Sussexes and the rest of the royals. Whether relations will improve in the future remains to be seen, but for now it seems that even a desire to put on a show of unity has been put to one side. Today, King Charles was center-stage in an event designed to celebrate the sovereign and the royal family. But it has also served as a reminder of just how much now distance lies between the new King and his younger son.

You Might Also Like