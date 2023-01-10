King Charles will make first state visit to France in March, Macron advisor says

King Charles is set to travel to Paris just before Easter on the invitation of president Emmanuel Macron - REUTERS

The King is expected to make his first state visit to France in March to build bridges post-Brexit, it has emerged.

Both the monarch and the Queen Consort will travel to Paris just before Easter on the invitation of president Emmanuel Macron, Le Parisien reported.

The visit, pencilled in for the week of March 27, will include a state dinner at the Elysee Palace and a meeting between Camilla and France's first lady Brigitte Macron, the newspaper said.

A meeting with Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo is thought likely.

An advisor to Mr Macron told Le Parisien: “It will be extremely symbolic because it will be the first official visit of Charles III.

“The fact that it will come before the King’s coronation shows how important France is to him.”

The advisor added: “This visit will be an opportunity to demonstrate the historic links between his country and ours, beyond Brexit, and also the family continuity, because Elizabeth II was Francophile and French speaking.”

King Charles with French president Emmanuel Macron during a reception at Buckingham Palace in September 2022 - Fergus Burnett

The Telegraph revealed last September that the King was planning to visit Paris, cementing his relationship with Mr Macron, who shares his passion on the environment.

The moment will mark the resumption of overseas state visits by a reigning British monarch for the first time since 2015, when the late Queen made her final trip abroad, spending three days in Malta with the Duke of Edinburgh.

The French president is said to have extended an official invitation to the King when he travelled to London for the Queen’s funeral.

“I think the British people and the King felt France’s deep affection for them and the emotion we shared,” he said at the time.

During that visit, he reportedly gave His Majesty a photograph album of Queen Elizabeth II's 1957 visit to Versailles.

Mr Macron has already “signalled his full willingness” to continue the work he has done with the King in recent years, “starting with the protection of the climate and the planet.”

The King, who has spent decades drawing attention to climate change, was previously expected to use the visit to highlight a scheme to plant millions of trees in Africa.

Story continues

The then Prince of Wales greets the president of France Emmanuel Macron ahead of their bilateral during the Cop26 summit in Glasgow in November 2021 - Jane Barlow/PA

The Queen’s fifth and final state visit to France was in 2014, accompanied by the late Duke of Edinburgh.

In a speech delivered partly in French at a state banquet, in the same ballroom at the Elysee which is set to host the King, she noted the many similarities and links between the two nations, which she said gave her “immense confidence in the future of relations between us.”

She added: “I recall my own happiness, discovering this beautiful country for myself and for the first time, and developing my own great affection for the French people.

“Wherever two or more of our countrymen gather, there one finds the unique mixture of friendship, good-humoured rivalry and admiration that is the essence of Anglo-French relations.”

Buckingham Palace declined to comment.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are not expected to embark on a spring overseas tour, suggesting that they may not travel abroad at all during their first year in their new roles.