King Charles' first Christmas card includes a subtle nod to his late mother

Max Mumby/Indigo - Getty Images

Earlier this week, King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, released their first Christmas card while in their new roles.

The card featured a jolly picture of the couple, which was taken on 3rd September 2022, at the Braemar Royal Highland Gathering, just days before the Queen's death.

All of the royal family's official photographs and events are meticulously planned, and they're often full of personal sentiment.

The Braemar games are a favourite event of the royal family, especially of the late Queen. The family have been attending since September 1848, when Queen Victoria began the tradition.

This year was the first time Charles attended in place of his mother as she was too unwell to go. Queen Elizabeth II had not missed it once in her 70-year reign.

Samir Hussein - Getty Images

The careful consideration of the time and place of the King's picture for his first festive card is thought to be a subtle but sentimental ode to his late mother.

Taken by Sam Hussein, the photograph shows a smiling King and Camilla looking relaxed. The King is wearing a tweed suit with a red, green and beige tie and tartan kilt, while Camilla wears a green hat with a feather, and a matching coat with festive red trim.

The news of the card's release was shared on Buckingham Palace's Instagram page.





It is just one of the many traditions Charles appears to want to continue, including hosting the royal family at Sandringham for Christmas and the Christmas Day speech. It will be the first time a king's speech has been televised.

You Might Also Like