King Charles evicting ‘flamethrowers’ Harry and Meghan is a move to ‘save monarchy’, Piers Morgan says

Piers Morgan has said that King Charles III is “moving to save the monarchy” from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as he requests that the pair “vacate” their UK residence, Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.

It comes as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed they have been asked to vacate the residence handed to them by the late Queen after their marriage in 2018.

They are now said to be making arrangements to have their remaining belongings shipped from the 10-bedroom royal residence to their home in California. Reportedly, Prince Andrew has been offered the keys to the cottage.

Speaking on his TalkTV show Piers Uncensored Thursday (2 March), Morgan said: “Moving to save the monarchy and its reputation from these two flamethrowers, who keep wanting to trash it and burn it to the ground.”

When accused by co-host Tessa Dunlop of “shouting” Harry and Meghan “down”, Morgan said he thinks they are a “malevolent duo intent on fleecing their royal titles for hundreds of millions of dollars” adding that they are causing “damage to their family and the institution”.

Morgan said the King and Prince William are “sick and tired” of being “trashed” by the couple, alluding to Harry’s claims made in his tell-all memoir Spare and his Netflix documentary with his wife, Harry & Meghan.

Discussing whether they should attend the coronation, Morgan said “good riddance” to the pair and expressed that he does not want them to attend the ceremony.

“If I was Charles and Camilla...I wouldn’t trust the pair of them as far as I could throw them,” he said.

King Charles III has asked the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to ‘vacate’ their Frogmore Cottage home (Getty)

According to a royal commentator, Prince Harry “provoked” his father into evicting the pair Meghan Markle from their royal residence.

Morgan has also demanded that Harry and Meghan should also be stripped of their royal titles.

In The Sun on Wednesday (1 March), Morgan wrote: “There comes a point in every such dispute when a line must be drawn in the sand. And for [King] Charles, that line came in the shape of Harry’s tell-all book Spare which dumped a Grand Canyon-sized load of rotten, stinking manure over his family.”

He added: “If one of my three sons publicly repeatedly trashed our family in the way Harry’s trashed his, they wouldn’t be getting the ash from my annual Christmas Day cigar, let alone a luxury home... They’ve made their backstabbing, fork-tongued beds in their California mansion, and they can continue lying in them. In every sense.”

The Independent has contacted Buckingham Palace and representatives of the Sussexes for comment.