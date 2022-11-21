King Charles Displays Poignant Photo of Prince George During Meeting with King Felipe of Spain

King Charles III receives King Felipe VI of Spain in the Morning Room, during an audience at Clarence House, on November 21, 2022 in London, England.

Yui Mok - Pool/Getty

King Charles III adds a personal touch to his home décor.

The King, 74, welcomed King Felipe of Spain to Clarence House in London on Monday, where the monarchs were pictured laughing and chatting together. As seen in a photo released by Buckingham Palace, Charles had two sentimental family portraits displayed in the Morning Room where they met.

As spotted in the background, a table on the left featured a black and white snap that looked like a young Queen Elizabeth and Princess Margaret. Arranged on a table to the right was another special shot: King Charles holding Prince George on his christening day in October 2013. In royal custom, a 3-month-old George adorably wore a traditional christening gown that was a handmade replica of the one made for the christening of Queen Victoria's eldest daughter, Victoria, Princess Royal, in 1841.

King Charles III receives King Felipe VI of Spain in the Morning Room, during an audience at Clarence House, on November 21, 2022 in London, England.

Yui Mok - Pool/Getty

Charles beamed in the photo with his firstborn grandchild, who is the son of Prince William and Kate Middleton. The presentation of the picture during the Monday meeting was symbolic, as George, 9, is second line to the throne. The young royal is poised to follow in the footsteps of his grandfather, and eventually his father, as King one day.

A grandfather of five, King Charles is also a grandpa to William and Kate's younger children — Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, as well as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's two little ones — Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1.

Charles has also arranged for meaningful family photos to be displayed throughout the royal residences. During his first weekly audiences as monarch with now-former Prime Minister Liz Truss at Buckingham Palace, two personal pictures were spotted in the formal room where they met. One image was a portrait from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding in 2018, and another showed four generations of the royal family.

In the second pic, Queen Elizabeth posed with her son Charles, grandson Prince William and great-grandson Prince George. The shot was taken around Christmas 2019 and released to mark the start of a new decade in January 2020.

Camilla, Queen Consort, poses with a collection of Paddington cuddly toys in the Morning Room at Clarence House, on the 64th anniversary of the publication of the first Paddington bear book, on October 13, 2022 in London, England. Over 1,000 Paddington and teddy bears, left at at Royal Residences as tributes to Queen Elizabeth II, will be donated to Barnado's charity.

Chris Jackson/Getty

Charles' wife Queen Camilla is also keeping their family close through photographs. In October, Buckingham Palace released a new photo of the Queen Consort, 75, to announce that the hundreds of plush bears left outside royal residences following the death of Queen Elizabeth would be donated to children's hospitals. As seen in the picture of Camilla, a table behind featured a sentimental collection of pictures — including one from Harry and Meghan's royal wedding in 2018, plus another from Prince Louis' christening the same year.

Also displayed was a formal portrait of the late Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, taken in honor of her Diamond Jubilee. The royal couple smiled together in formal attire accented with their Order of the Garter sashes.

Camilla, Queen Consort undertakes her first audience at Buckingham Palace, with Children's Laureate Joseph Coelho on November 3, 2022 in London, England.

Victoria Jones - Pool/Getty

Earlier this month, another cherished photo could be found in the background of one of the Queen Consort's meetings. During an audience at Buckingham Palace with Joseph Coelho, the new Waterstones Children's Laureate, Camilla displayed the image she and King Charles III released for their 2018 Christmas card, which showed the royal couple casually chatting on a wooden bench.

"Wishing you a very Happy Christmas and New Year," the festive message read.