I was there when King Charles was crowned – he’s never seemed more human or so close

The Archbishop of Canterbury places the crown on the head of King Charles - Victoria Jones/Getty

The Coronation was a moving testament of history and faith. This was the moment Charles was transformed, bodily, into a King – and yet he’s never seemed more human or so close. Literally in my case because I blagged a seat in the north transept of the Abbey.

To attend a service like this is to witness ancient magic, albeit 200 yards away, on tiptoes and through the narrow gap between fascinator hats.

Guests had to arrive by 7am. My breakfast was a shared bag of jelly babies. The Dean walked quickly down the nave; in his hands was the silver urn containing the holy chrism oil, held aloft and with great care, as if it were gelignite.

Meanwhile, the joke among royal reporters is that we always get seated behind a pillar – “mum will get a better view off the telly” – but someone had kindly hung up a TV set for us to watch. Alas, due to technical difficulties, the screen was frozen – on an image of a church pillar.

Never mind! There was plenty more to look at. Morning suits and medals, island potentates and one aristocrat (he had to be an aristocrat) wandering about, shirt untucked, hopelessly lost. Katy Perry, Lionel Ritchie, Andrew Lloyd Webber; the Abbey was Madame Tussauds come to life, with Jill Biden representing the rebel republic, satisfyingly given a seat on the back row. One hopes far behind a lucky lollipop lady and the Duke of Milton Keynes.

Ant and Dec were given a round of applause as they entered the Abbey - Mark Large/AP

No one, however, trumps Ant and Dec, who were given a round of applause as they entered the Abbey – and also, to their evident embarrassment, when they popped out to use the loo. A foreign correspondent asked who they were. I said: “Two beloved former prime ministers.”

On our TV screen, now working, we saw the golden carriage arrive just before 11am. The Abbey was silent. The King proceeded to the high altar and the choir sang “Vivat Rex Carolus! Vivat!” It was a heart-stopping moment. For the next two hours, it was the music and the liturgy that did the talking – articulating theology, history but also, one suspects, the emotions of a King and his subjects.

It was where the service took risks that it felt most “right”. The Kyrie sung in Welsh was passionate and mystical. The Ascension Choir’s Alleluia cut through formality with a joyful statement of belief. And the Byzantine chant ingeniously connected the theatre to its ancient roots.

Historian Tom Holland compared seeing this Coronation to going on a safari and spotting a woolly mammoth – and how often has it been said that the service is “weird” or “uncanny” because it is unmodern?

Well, I didn’t feel alienated at all. The service was intelligible and relatable, and the fact that it is so very old only makes it seem more natural. Take the oaths. Foreign monarchs were absolutist; they ruled simply because they said God willed it. Our monarch pledged to be a servant to his people, in the model of Christ – emphasised by the receiving of Holy Communion and by the Archbishop of Canterbury’s observation that “service is love in action”.

Justin Welby can sound like a headmaster telling the sixth form he’s disappointed with their attitude, but that sense of the King being put on notice – that he has to uphold “mercy” and “justice” to be worthy of his title – is a basis for our democratic freedoms. Human rights come from God.

Penny Mordaunt was clearly always meant to play the part of lord president of the Privy Council, marching about with a golden sword in a dress she had designed herself - Yui Mok/PA

If this ancient rite is strange, so is a christening or a wedding. Indeed, the King was presented with a ring and the coronation of Camilla, whom we know is his strength and stay, only added to the feeling that we were witnessing more than the elevation of one man. It was the affirmation of a partnership.

In a marriage, two people become one. At a christening, a child is transformed into a member of the church. And at the most wonderful moment of this service, amid the purple and gold, the King was divested of his robe of state – so that he resembled an apostle – disappeared behind a screen and was anointed.

In a world where everything is done in the open and for clicks, how bracing that the most important thing that happened in a service watched by millions was invisible. Someday, I can tell my grandchildren I was there to not see it.

Ritual can offer an insight into personality. The Archbishop struggled to get the crown to stay on the King’s head, as if screwing in a reluctant lightbulb. The King looked irritable as he signed the papers. The Prince of Wales vowed to honour his sovereign, kissed him – and his father replied: “Thank you, William.”

Occasionally, when the King stood up and stepped forward, he became visible to me through the sea of hats and, I say this without a shred of deference, I thought he looked beautiful.

King Charles leaves Westminster Abbey following his Coronation - Jacob King/PA

His mother looked beautiful in 1953, because she was young. The hopes of a post-war British Empire were invested in her. The King is much older, his country now less powerful and self-assured.

But he’s also wise, tasteful, perhaps a little eccentric, a well-rounded man for whom the crown fits in a very deep sense. This is what he was born to do, what his life has been preparing for – and as the congregation stood up for God Save the King, this is what many of us felt born to do as well.

Just as Penny Mordaunt was clearly always meant to play the part of lord president of the Privy Council, marching about with a golden sword in a dress she had designed herself – blue with gold braid – resembling the ambassador of a galaxy far, far away.

Americans might make history by going to the moon. We do it by coming home – to ourselves, and our traditions.

Later, the Royal family stood on the palace balcony and waved as it rained cats and dogs. It was the quintessential British day out.