King Charles’s coronation weekend: Programme of events and how to take part

The day has finally arrived for the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla, and a full bank holiday weekend of celebrations is in order.

The new monarch will be crowned at Westminster Abbey this morning (Saturday, May 6), with the Archbishop of Canterbury also set to coronate Camilla as Queen Consort.

But the celebration does not stop there, with an extra public holiday due on Monday, May 8.

Here is what you can expect over the long weekend.

King’s coronation schedule on Saturday, May 6

Charles III became king the moment his mother, Elizabeth II, died on September 8. But this will be an occasion to mark the new monarch rather than mourn the former queen.

The Firm has said the coronation will be “a solemn religious service, as well as an occasion for celebration and pageantry”, and the crowning itself will likely be the former.

The King and Queen Consort will travel to Westminster Abbey in the Gold State Coach as part of what is known as The King’s Procession. They will travel back in The Coronation Procession, which will likely be grander, showier, and at a slower pace. Once back inside Buckingham Palace, the Royal Family will appear on the balcony.

The Duke of Norfolk, the Earl Marshall, paying homage to Queen Elizabeth after her coronation at Westminster Abbey in 1953 (PA Wire)

The ceremony will be shorter for Charles than the 1953 coronation for his mother. It will also reflect the diversity of the UK. Planning had been in the works for years before the death of the Queen.

Charles will be adorned with St Edward’s Crown, which has been used for six monarchs dating back to 1661, including the late Queen. The crown has been resized to fit the new monarch, but is usually on display at the Tower of London.

King Charles is expected to wear a naval uniform and foreign monarchs could attend, in a break with tradition. The Prince of Wales is likely to be the only royal to pledge personal allegiance.

Only 2,000 people have been invited to the Westminster Abbey service.

Prince George will be a Page of Honour alongside seven other schoolboys, who are either family friends or close relatives of Charles and Camilla, including three of the Queen’s grandchildren.

It has been confirmed that Prince Harry will attend the King’s coronation but his wife Meghan Markle will stay in Los Angeles.

During an interview with Tom Bradby on ITV in January, Harry was asked if he will come to the Coronation, and he said: “There’s a lot that can happen between now and then.”

Cancelled royals Prince Andrew and Lady Susan Hussey are more likely to be on show, the latter having returned to work after a race row.

It is hoped some 38,000 church bells will ring out but only if enough ringers can be found. There is said to be a national shortage of campanologists, as they are known, and the Central Council of Church Bell Ringers put out a call last autumn.

“We might need some ringers to go to several churches in one day,” a spokesman told the Guardian. Around 1,750 have come forward as part of the campaign but more could be sought to make up a shortfall.

Charles III became king the moment his mother, Elizabeth II, died on September 8 (Paul Ellis / PA)

How to take part in the King’s coronation on the Saturday

In January, the palace said anyone whose ancestor had taken part in a past ceremony would be allotted a role in this year’s event — although the claim needed to be submitted by February 3.

But for those with failed claims and the rest of us proles, thousands will be lining the streets of the Mall and Westminster as the procession takes place. Screens will also be placed up in the Royal Parks.

The public is being given the opportunity by Sandringham Estate to observe the King's coronation on royal soil. Throughout the weekend, Sandringham House will also have some of the King's watercolour paintings on exhibit for guests to admire.

A special coronation afternoon tea will also be available at the estate's restaurant, as well as a picnic version you may enjoy outside while watching the celebrations.

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer said: “We want everyone up and down the country to have the opportunity to get involved in the xoronation of His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen Consort.”

Furthermore, pubs, clubs, and bars in England and Wales will be open for longer, giving customers an extra two hours, from May 5 until May 7.

Residents of Murrayfield Drive in Edinburgh sit down to a Jubilee street party in 2012 (Andrew Milligan / PA)

King’s coronation schedule on Sunday, May 7

Communities are set to hold street parties around lunchtime on the Sunday, as part of The Big Lunch initiative — which the Queen Consort has been a patron of since 2013. The palace said thousands of events are expected to take place in streets, gardens, and parks in every corner of the UK.

“Their Majesties The King and The Queen Consort hope the Coronation Weekend will provide an opportunity to spend time and celebrate with friends, families, and communities across the United Kingdom, the Realms, and the Commonwealth,” a statement read.

And then, in the evening, the Coronation Concert will take place at Windsor Castle. There will be performances from musicians and actors ,as well as an appearance from the Coronation Choir. This is formed of amateur singers and minority community groups. Around 5,000 pairs of free tickets have already been awarded and will include volunteers from the King and Queen Consort’s charity affiliations.

The party will be broadcast live on the BBC and will contain “some of the world’s biggest entertainers, alongside performers from the world of dance’. However, many of Britain’s leading lights, who have publicly declined invitations, will be absent. These include Ed Sheeran, Elton John, and Adele.

Take That members Gary Barlow, Mark Owen, and Howard Donald have been lined up but their former bandmate Robbie Williams, who performed at the World Cup, declined. Lionel Richie is also on the bill, as is Katy Perry and Andrea Botcelli, and there will be musical numbers from the back catalogue of Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Ashley Banjo and Diversity performing at the Platinum Party At The Palace at Buckingham Palace in June 2022 (Alastair Grant / WPA Pool / Getty Images)

How to take part in the King’s coronation on the Sunday

The BBC has waived its licence-fee requirement for its coverage of the weekend, which will be live on BBC 1.

As for the Big Lunch and community events, there will likely be a gathering near you that you can find or advertise on an interactive map the Government has set up specially. Read more about that on the Evening Standard or visit the official site.

The Westminster Council will accept a licence for bars and pop-up booths to offer alcohol in the area between 4pm and 10pm for the bank holiday.

The two-hour event is scheduled to begin at 8pm. As a capstone, famous sites all throughout Britain will be illuminated with illuminations, lasers, drone shows, and projections.

King’s coronation schedule on Monday, May 8

Monday has been set aside for volunteering and is being billed as The Big Help Out.

The organisation is being handled by the Scouting organisation, the Royal Voluntary Service, and faith groups, with the aim of highlighting the positive impact of volunteering.

There are not set to be any appearances from the King on the bank holiday, with the day being given over to the community.

“In tribute to His Majesty The King’s public service, The Big Help Out will encourage people to try volunteering for themselves and join the work being undertaken to support their local areas,” a statement read.

The King meets members of the Turkish community, who have been collecting, packaging, and organising the transportation of food, blankets, and warm clothing for those affected by a February earthquake (Kirsty O’Connor / PA)

How to take part in the King’s coronation on the Monday

The public can join the Big Help Out by downloading The Big Help Out app and selecting the event.

How can I celebrate the King’s coronation with my community?

Communities can celebrate the coronation with street parties and events through funding from their local authority.

Councils in London and around England are providing grants, sometimes up to £500, for the occasion to be marked locally.

Local authorities have set aside thousands of pounds in their budget to allow streets to come together. These can pay for decorations, safety equipment, food, or road closures.

Councils have said that they will assess all applications before deciding on which grants to award. You can find out more by visiting the councils’ websites. But those interested would be wise to move quickly with deadlines fast approaching.