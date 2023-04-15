King Charles’ Coronation military procession to be 7 times smaller than late Queen’s

Nearly 45,000 soldiers, sailors and air force personnel took part in the Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II on June 2 1953 - Popperfoto

The Coronation will include only a fraction of the number of Armed Forces personnel who took part in the 1953 procession after repeated defence cuts reduced those available.

More than 6,000 men and women from the Royal Navy, Army and RAF will participate in the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla next month in what is being billed by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) as “the largest military ceremonial operation for 70 years”.

In a procession that will see dozens of Commonwealth countries involved, the number of soldiers, sailors and air force personnel taking part is seven times smaller than the nearly 45,000 who turned out for the Coronation of the late Queen.

The smaller numbers reflect the reduction in the size of the UK’s Armed Forces, which numbered 868,000 in 1953, but fell to 159,000 by 2021.

Former senior officers have said the reduced size of the procession is a vivid illustration of how the reduction in Britain’s fighting capability has gone too far and should be reversed.

The Army is the smallest it’s been in history after the 2021 Integrated Review announced that troop numbers would be cut by 10,000 to 72,500.

Defence commentators have pointed out that in the 1950s Britain had far more military resources to draw on for an era-defining event such as the Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II.

The MoD has announced that around 5,000 Armed Forces personnel will accompany the King from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey and back in two separate processions.

The first, The King’s Procession, is the smaller of the two and will feature just under 200 military personnel, centred around The Sovereign’s Escort of The Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment. Flanking them will be over 1,000 Armed Forces route liners from all three services.

The Coronation Procession, which will follow the same 1.42-mile route back to Buckingham Palace from Westminster Abbey, will feature nearly 4,000 personnel, in the largest major military ceremonial operation of its kind for a generation.

But the spectacle will be a shadow of the 1953 events when 29,000 service personnel from Britain and across the Commonwealth marched in a 2-mile-long procession that took 45 minutes to pass any given point.

Colonel Richard Kemp, who served with the British Army, including in Afghanistan, before retiring in 2006, said: “The number of Armed Forces personnel who took part in 1953 is more than half the size of the British Army today. Six thousand is the maximum number we could now realistically generate for such an event and it shows the diminution of Britain as a military power.”

Lord West of Spithead, a retired Royal Navy admiral, told The Telegraph: “We’ve not got as many Armed Forces personnel as we had and we’ve got far fewer than we need.”

With conscription continuing after the end of the Second World War there were still almost a million men serving in 1951, falling below 500,000 in 1961. Following the end of the Cold War British military forces continued to shrink even further.

Lord West, who was First Sea Lord and Chief of the Naval Staff before serving under Gordon Brown as minister for security and counter-terrorism, said: “It’s a scaled-down Coronation because it’s what the King wants, but our Armed Forces are much smaller than they were in the 1950s when we were still shifting bits of Empire and policing parts of the world.

“But since the end of the Cold War we’ve gone on reducing our forces and we’ve now got far too few.”

For Queen Elizabeth’s coronation, a further 15,800 members of the armed forces lined the 4.5-mile route along Whitehall, Pall Mall and Piccadilly to Hyde Park Corner and Oxford Circus, Regent St and along the Mall to Buckingham Palace.

In 1953, 168 jet fighters flew over Buckingham Palace in three divisions 30 seconds apart at the end of the procession.

Although final numbers will depend on the weather, the MoD has announced that this time there will be “dozens” of aircraft taking part in a six-minute flypast through the skies of London, watched by members of the Royal family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

They will include the RAF’s Aerobatic Team - the Red Arrows - along with aircraft that have delivered support to Ukraine, 16 helicopters, the historic Spitfires of the RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, the RAF’s brand-new P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft and the first flypast involvement of the RAF’s new Envoy IV CC1 aircraft.

More than 400 personnel, across 13 locations and Royal Navy ships, will fire 21 rounds to mark the Coronation, with the exception of the Tower of London and Horse Guards Parade, where a 62-round salute and a six-gun salvo will fire respectively.

Although it had been the intention of the Coronation organising committee to have all 56 Commonwealth countries taking part in the procession, around 20 of them have yet to indicate whether they will, including India, South Africa, Ghana and Singapore.

Last month Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, the Chief of Defence Staff, hinted that further cuts to the Armed Forces could be made, despite an announcement in the defence spending Integrated Review Refresh of an extra £5 billion over the next two years.

The original Integrated Review in 2021 had set out that the Army would be cut by 10,000 troops, reducing it to the smallest size in its history at 72,500 and sparking a furious row among Conservative MPs.

Sir Tony did not rule out the possibility of further cuts, stating: “We might decide that we really want to focus on some particular capabilities. And inevitably, you might pare back in some other areas, but this is about continued investment in UK defence.”

He insisted the latest £5 billion increase was a “huge” investment in UK defence though Tory MPs criticised it as being too small.

Rishi Sunak has said defence spending would hit 2.25 per cent by 2025, up from 2.16 per cent in 2022. He also set an aspiration to increase the level to 2.5 per cent but without committing to a timeframe.

Ministers have said Britain’s Armed Forces will provide a fitting spectacle for the Coronation of King Charles, reflecting their role in modern Britain.

Ben Wallace, the Defence Secretary, said: “From the Procession on The Mall, to the flypast over London, with gun salutes at sea and across the county, it will be a spectacular and fitting tribute and a privilege to take part in for all those involved and watching from afar.”

Sir Tony said: “The contribution of the Armed Forces to the Coronation symbolises unyielding service to King and country. It reflects centuries of tradition, but is indicative of the integral role the Armed Forces play in modern Britain and the extraordinary ways we support the nation, whether deterring aggression and maintaining stability worldwide or strengthening our domestic resilience and prosperity.”