King Charles Coronation LIVE: William and Kate to meet volunteers for Big Help Out on special bank holiday

The Princess of Wales poses for a selfie during a walkabout meeting members of the public on the Long Walk near Windsor Castle on Sunday (PA)

Festivities are continuing on the Monday bank holiday to celebrate the King’s coronation with the Big Help Out.

The Prince and Princess of Wales will be among the royals taking part in the day, which is billed as a lasting volunteering legacy to mark Charles’s crowning.

William and Kate are expected to meet volunteers at a Scout hut in Berkshire, while Duke and Duchess of Gloucester is visiting the Coptic Orthodox Church in London where young people will be hosting a coronation street party.

The Big Help Out day is highlighting the positive impact volunteering has on communities and will encourage people to try volunteering for themselves to create a lasting legacy.

On Sunday night Charles and Camilla attended a star-studded coronation concert at Windsor Castle featuring actors, singers and entertainers.

Take That, billed as pop “royalty”, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie enthralled the 20,000 spectators, who heard a passionate on-stage tribute from William to his father.

Londoners to join Big Help Out

Thousands of Londoners will join The Big Help Out on Monday to create a volunteering legacy from the Coronation weekend.

Organisers hope the day of volunteering on the special bank holiday will inspire the public to help out in their communities throughout the summer.

Buckingham Palace said the day “will encourage people to try volunteering for themselves and join the work being undertaken to support their local areas”.

On Sunday night, the Prince of Wales paid a touching public tribute to his father at the coronation concert, saying: “Pa, we are all so proud of you.”

William took to the stage at Windsor Castle as part of a night of celebrations featuring perfomances from stars including Katy Perry and Take That.