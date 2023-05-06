King Charles Coronation LIVE: Crowds gather in London ahead of King Charles III Coronation

Huge crowds are gathering in central London ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort today.

The King and Queen Consort will leave Buckingham palace about 10.20am, travelling to Westminster Abbey to be crowned by the Archbishop of Canterbury during a coronation ceremony dating back centuries.

Royal fans with Union flags and crowns could be seen on trains and in Tube stations from just after 4.30am. Metropolitan police and military police officers patrolled the route from Victoria to Westminster from the early hours on Saturday.

The event will bring together around 100 heads of state, kings and queens from across the globe, celebrities, everyday heroes and family and friends of the couple, with Charles' estranged son the Duke of Sussex expected to attend.

Invited guests began arriving at the Abbey from about 7.30am.

The day will be a display of pomp and pageantry, with the nation's Armed Forces promising a "spectacular" event when the King and Queen process through the streets of the capital.

Several arrests made, Metropolitan Police say

09:40 , Miriam Burrell

Several protesters have been arrested on suspicion of offences including breaching the peace and conspiracy to cause public nuisance ahead of the coronation procession.

Arrests were made the area of Carlton House Terrace, St Martin’s Lane and Wellington Arch, Metropolitan Police said.

Pimms and ‘good old Britishness'

09:26 , Miriam Burrell

Royal fans who have been camping out on The Mall are enjoying champagne, Pimms and “good old Britishness” ahead of the procession, which is due to begin in an hour’s time.

Civil servant Mele Tatawaqa, originally from Fiji, arrived at 11pm on Friday night with friends and is keen to see King Charles, Camilla “and the whole family”.

Caroline, who traveled from Sussex around 6am on Saturday, is also keen to catch a glimpse of the King.

“It was big shoes to fill after the Queen and we all feel he’s taken a long time to get here, and he’s doing a good job,” she told our video journalist Claudia Marquis.

“We’re all really pleased he’s there. It’s all we need, some stability.”

Caroline and friends from Sussex (ES / Claudia Marquis)

Pictured: First glimpse of King ahead of coronation

09:16 , Miriam Burrell

More celebrities and ministers arrive at Westminster Abbey

09:10 , Miriam Burrell

Lionel Richie, Home Secretary Suella Braverman and London Mayor Sadiq Khan are among high-profile guests descending on Westminster Abbey ahead of the service.

Inside Westminster Abbey a royal blue carpet – chosen to highlight the red, gold and purple robes of the King and Queen Consort – adorned the dais in the coronation theatre.

Flowers in reds, burgundies and yellow golds cover the top of the ornate golden High Altar.

Pictured: Military band passes the Cenotaph

09:04 , Miriam Burrell

Royal fans buzzing over ‘amazing’ atmosphere

08:58 , Miriam Burrell

Royal fans have travelled from all corners of the globe to watch the coronation, including Jill Huskins from Sydney, Australia.

“This is one of those once in a lifetime things, it’s beyond exciting,” she told our video journalist Claudia Marquis.

“The new best friends I’ve made...it’s absolutely fantastic. It’s more than I expected.”

Controversial ‘Homage to People’ toned down

08:51 , Miriam Burrell

An element of the coronation service that gives opportunity for members of the public to pledge allegience to the King has been toned down.

Charles reportedly approved the change which came after a string of commentators criticised the new addition as divisive.

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, will now “invite” a show of support from the congregation rather than a “call” to those in the Abbey and elsewhere to swear allegiance to the King.

Read more here.

‘Coronation day is here'

08:43 , Miriam Burrell

Members of the public sitting in a grandstand in front of Buckingham Palace erupted into cheers after an announcement saying “coronation day is here”.

The stand has around 3,800 seats to host veterans, NHS staff, social care workers and representatives of charitable organisations with links to the royal family.

Meanwhile, standing crowds on either side of the Mall burst into chants of “hip hip hooray”.

Protesters appear to be arrested

08:37 , Miriam Burrell

Republican protesters appear to have been arrested ahead of the King’s coronation.

Footage posted on Twitter seemed to show demonstrators in yellow “Not My King” t-shirts being arrested by police, with one officer saying: “They are under arrest, end of.”

Tweets from the Alliance of European Republican Movements appear to show the CEO of Republic, Graham Smith, having his details being taken and being arrested.

Read more here.

Guests arrive at Westminster Abbey

08:31 , Miriam Burrell

MPs, foreign dignitaries and celebrities have started arriving at Westminster Abbey ahead of the coronation service at 11am.

Singer Nick Cave and actress Dame Emma Thompson were among early guests as well as Tory MPs.

5,000 troops arrive at Waterloo by train

08:24 , Miriam Burrell

Thousands of troops involved in the coronation have arrived at Waterloo station and marched to Westminster Bridge ahead of the procession.

It’s the biggest movement of military personnel on Britain’s railways since Sir Winston Churchill’s funeral in 1965.

Members of the Royal Navy, Army, RAF and Commonwealth forces arrived on seven South Western Railway trains and two chartered West Coast Railways trains.

Read more here.

Thousands line Whitehall as final preparations underway

08:19 , Miriam Burrell

Good morning.

Thousands of enthusiasts are lining Whitehall and setting up picnics in Hyde Park as final preparations get underway for the coronation procession and service.

Military bands could be heard practising while Buckingham Palace staff were seen adorning its famous balcony.

Meanwhile guests of the coronation service have begun arriving at security check points in Victoria Tower Gardens.