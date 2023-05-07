King Charles coronation latest LIVE: Prince and Princess of Wales greet Coronation concert guests in Windsor

The Prince and Princess of Wales have made a surprise appearance in Windsor where they are greeting people arriving for the Coronation Concert.

William and Kate will join the King and Queen and around 20,000 visitors for the star-studded event at Windsor Castle this evening, where they will see performances by Take That, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.

The couple’s appearance in Windsor comes as thousands of communities have come together across the country for the Coronation Big Lunch. King Charles and Queen Camilla sent their “warmest good wishes” to those across the nation who are joining the street parties.

On Saturday, the coronation brought together around 100 heads of state, kings and queens from across the globe, celebrities, everyday heroes and family and friends of Charles and Camilla.

The couple, in lavish robes and wearing their crowns, appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony twice as crowds braved downpours during a ceremonial military celebration not seen for 70 years.

The Coronation Concert will be broadcast from 8pm.

Everything you need to know about tonight’s Coronation concert

09:26 , Sarah Harvey

The organisers of Sunday’s Coronation concert have promised a “wonderful celebration” of the historic event with millions set to watch a star-studded line-up.

A huge TV audience — on top of the 20,000 people who will be at Windsor Castle — will see acts including Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Take That, Paloma Faith, Olly Murs, veteran rocker Steve Winwood and Nicole Scherzinger of The Pussycat Dolls perform.The Coronation Concert will be broadcast on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds from 8pm.Read the full details here.

PM joined by US First Lady Jill Biden at Downing Street Big Lunch

14:49 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

US First Lady Jill Biden has joined Rishi Sunak in Downing Street for a street party as part of the nation’s Coronation Big Lunch event.

(PA)

Mrs Biden arrived with her granddaughter Finnegan Biden, and was met by Mr Sunak’s wife, Akshata Murty.

Volunteers, Ukrainian refugees in the UK, and members of youth groups were also among those invited to the lunch in front of No 10.

Also present were Mr Sunak’s two daughters and the family dog, Nova, who sported a union flag bandana.

Guests tucked into dishes including coronation quiches, coronation chicken, sausage rolls and smoked salmon.

William and Kate share a drink with concert-goers in Windsor

14:43 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Prince William - who has made a surprise appearance in Windsor to greet Coronation concert-goers - with was offered a drink in a paper cup by a group of women wearing cloth crowns.

He took a sip and handed it to his wife Kate, who also drank from the cup and appeared to like the drink.

(REUTERS)

The prince was fascinated by a collection of canned beers the women had before them, and pointed at one asking “that’s from Windsor?”.

The public swarmed around the couple, who crouched down to talk to children with their parents, and posed with people for group photographs and selfies.

Pictured: Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh attend Big Lunch in Cranleigh, Surrey

14:21 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

(Peter Nicholls/PA Wire)

Prince and Princess of Wales delight crowds with surprise appearance in Windsor

14:13 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

The Prince and Princess of Wales have made a surprise appearance in Windsor where they are greeting people arriving for this evening’s Coronation concert.

Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales greet well-wishers along the Long Walk outside Windsor Castle (REUTERS)

They have shaken hands with, and spoken to delighted revellers.

At one point, Kate, wearing a pale blue blazer and white top, picked up a small union flag on a stick which had fallen on the floor and handed it to the person who dropped it.

William crouched down to chat to a boy and girl wearing golden crowns, and told one group of well-wishers: “Enjoy the concert tonight.”

Palace shares sneak peek of Prince William rehearsing for concert appearance

13:48 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

The Prince of Wales will take to the stage and give a speech at this evening’s coronation concert, Kensington Palace has said.

Final preparations for this evening’s #Coronation Concert… 👀 pic.twitter.com/3bc8yfiiV8 — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) May 7, 2023

The Palace also tweeted footage of William walking up to a microphone during behind-the-scenes preparations.

A voice can be heard saying: “OK, Prince of Wales. It’s time for your rehearsal” before William strides out towards the microphone.

Prime Minister greets guests at street party outside No 10

13:40 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Rishi Sunak has arrived at a lunch in Downing Street to celebrate the King’s coronation.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with his wife Akshata Murty (R), and their daughters Krishna and Anoushka Sunak arrive at a Coronation Big Lunch in Downing Street (AFP via Getty Images)

The Prime Minister walked out of Number 10 with his wife, daughters, and dog, saying: “Hello, how are you?”

He then began mingling with the invited guests, who include volunteers, Ukrainian refugees in the UK, and members of youth groups.

Big Lunches get underway across the country

13:14 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Thousands of people across the nation are gathering together for street parties as part of the Big Lunch event, which is being held to mark the coronation.

It comes as the Met Office says today is expected to be the warmest of the year so far.

(REUTERS)

People celebrate King Charles III’s coronation with a Big Lunch at Regent's Park in London (REUTERS)

King and Queen thank nation for help making coronation ‘glorious’

13:08 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

The King and Queen were “deeply touched” by the nation’s celebration of their historic coronation, Buckingham Palace has said.

A Palace spokesman said: “Their Majesties were deeply touched by the events of yesterday and profoundly grateful both to all those who helped to make it such a glorious occasion – and to the very many who turned out to show their support in such numbers in London and further afield.”

Tables laid for Prime Minister’s street party outside No 10

12:37 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Bunting has been hung and long tables laid in Downing Street, where a street party is due to be held this afternoon as part of the nation’s Coronation Big Lunch celebrations.

Staff were pictured carrying platters of food, while places appeared to be set with Emma Bridgewater crockery bearing the name of King Charles III.

(REUTERS)

The lunch is being held by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty, who will host volunteers, Ukrainian refugees in the UK, and youth groups at the event.

Guests begin arriving in Windsor hours ahead of coronation concert

12:33 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Royal fans have started arriving in Windsor hours before the coronation concert at 8pm.

People draped with Union Jacks and in dresses bearing the flag have been flooding off trains at the station.

Today set to be warmest day of the year so far

12:30 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Today looks set to be the hottest day of the year so far as coronation celebrations continue with street parties across the country.

Highs of 23C are forecast for the East Midlands and down to London, beating the previous high for this year of 21.2C on April 17.

People set up for a Coronation Big Lunch event in Windsor on Sunday (Getty Images)

Some showers are predicted across eastern England and Scotland, but the vast majority of the country can expect sunny spells throughout the day, the Met Office said.

The warmest temperatures are expected in the late afternoon, when thousands will be out enjoying their Coronation Big Lunches.

It will be welcome news for many royal fans who spent Saturday standing in the heavy rain, to watch the coronation procession in central London.

Royal couple send ‘warmest good wishes’ to those attending street parties

11:56 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

The King and Queen have shared a special message to thousands of communities across the country who are coming together for street parties this afternoon as part of the Coronation Big Lunch.

Coronation service watched by around 20 million UK viewers

11:40 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Around 20 million people in the UK tuned in to watch the King’s coronation service at Westminster Abbey yesterday, provisional figures show.

An average of 18.8 million people watched the lavish ceremony across 11 channels and services, with audience figures peaking at 20.4 million when the King was crowned just after midday, according to overnight ratings released by the research organisation Barb.

The figure is not quite as high as the ratings for the funeral service of the late Queen last September which was seen by 26.5 million people across more than 50 TV channels.

Millions are thought to have watched the Queen’s coronation on television in 1953 – but there are no reliable figures, making comparisons with TV ratings of today difficult.

Who was best dressed at the Coronation?

11:22 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Two thousands guests including world leaders, A-list celebrities, and members of the Royal Family attended the coronation yesterday.

Find our wrap on the best dressed - from the Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte, to Katy Perry and MP Penny Mordaunt - here.

(ES)

(POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Preparations for the Big Lunch are underway

11:07 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Thousands of communities across the country are getting ready to throw street parties this afternoon, come rain or shine, as part of the ‘Big Lunch’.

Lib Dem deputy leader has ‘concerns’ over police handling of protests

10:21 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Liberal Democrat deputy leader Daisy Cooper said she has “some concerns” over how the police handled protests at the coronation.

Asked on Sky’s Sophy Ridge On Sunday about if police got the balance right, she said: “I’ve got concerns that they may not have done. We still need to see some more information coming out about what’s actually happened.

“Some of that information is unfolding. But, on the face of it, I do have concerns.”

She added: “What worries is me is that the Conservative government have now increased these sort of wide-ranging powers…what they haven’t done is enshrined the sort of legal responsibility and the duty on the police to actually facilitate peaceful protest.”

Coronation ‘Big Lunch’ preparations underway in Regent's Park

09:49 , Sarah Harvey

London’s Regent’s Park will host a coronation ‘big lunch’ on Sunday afternoon. On Sunday morning, preparations were underway.

A volunteer from The Friends of Regent’s Park & Primrose Hill sets up tables and chairs (Getty Images)

'Fluffy' walks underneath bunting at Regent’s Park (Getty Images)

‘Concerns’ over police handling of coronation protest arrests

09:45 , Sarah Harvey

Liberal Democrat deputy leader Daisy Cooper said she has "some concerns" over how the police handled protests at the coronation.

Asked on Sky's Sophy Ridge On Sunday about how the police handled protests at the coronation and if they got the balance right, she said: "I've got concerns that they may not have done. We still need to see some more information coming out about what's actually happened.

"Some of that information is unfolding. But, on the face of it, I do have concerns."

She added: "What worries is me is that the Conservative government have now increased these sort of wide-ranging powers... what they haven't done is enshrined the sort of legal responsibility and the duty on the police to actually facilitate peaceful protest."

Prince Harry heads back to California for Archie’s birthday

09:25 , Sarah Harvey

Prince Harry made a swift exit after the Coronation service, heading straight to Heathrow Airport where he jumped on a British Airways flight back to Los Angeles.

Harry arrived at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) at around 7.30pm local time (3.30am UK) to reunite with his son on his birthday.You can read more here.

(via REUTERS)

In pictures: Some of the best images from the coronation day

09:22 , Sarah Harvey

Catching up? Here are some of the best pictures from throughout coronation Saturday.

(Chris Jackson/Getty Images for B)

Police got ‘balance right’ in arrests, says Culture Secretary

09:19 , Sarah Harvey

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer has denied that police went too far in policing the coronation, saying they got the "balance right".

Asked the question, she told Sky News' Sophy Ridge On Sunday programme: "No. The police are operationally independent from Government.

"What they had to do was to police an international event on the world stage and I think they took that into account in their policing.

"What they have to do is balance the right to protest, which is important in a democracy. At the same time there's the right of all those other people to enjoy what was a fabulous day.

"I think, overall, they managed to get that balance right."

Read more on the police response, and criticism here.