King Charles Coronation latest LIVE: Tourists flock to London ahead of crowning of King and Queen Consort

London is in full preparation mode ahead of the Coronation of the King and Queen Consort on Saturday.

Huge crowds are flocking to the capital to witness the historic moment.

The ceremony will see a parade through the streets of central London, before Charles and Camilla are crowned at Westminster Abbey by the Archbishop of Canterbury in front of more than 2,000 guests.

A mammoth security operation is underway that will see 11,500 police officers on duty on Saturday and 10,000 military personnel taking part in the ceremony. Roads across much of Westminster and surrounding areas of central London are to shut from Friday.

The Met Office is predicting conditions in London will be cloudy and wet on Saturday.

A flypast is at risk of being cancelled as the poor weather could hamper pilots’ ability to fly safely.

King Charles tells Tube passengers to ‘mind the gap’ in Coronation recording

07:20 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Tube passengers may be surprised to hear King Charles III telling them to “mind the gap”, in coming days.

Charles and Camilla have recorded a special message that will be played across all 2,570 UK rail stations, and the 270 London Underground stations over the Coronation weekend.

Sound familiar? 🔊👀



Listen out for Their Majesties on @TfL and @NetworkRail on your travels this #Coronation weekend… and don’t forget to #MindTheGap. pic.twitter.com/LHyevsSRBg — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 5, 2023

It includes the King playing the role of station announcer to issue the most famous of all Tube warnings: “Please mind the gap.”

