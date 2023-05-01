King Charles’s Coronation guest list: a who’s who of everyone expected to attend

Coronation

Invitations have been sent and preparations are under way as the countdown to King Charles's Coronation in May begins.

The final guest list, which makes up a congregation of more than 2,200 people, includes members of the Royal family, representatives from 203 countries and approximately 100 heads of state.

In addition to the guests seated in the Abbey, 400 young people representing charitable organisations nominated by The King and Queen, will have the opportunity to watch the service and processions from inside St Margaret’s Church, Westminster Abbey.

But one high-profile individual who will not attend is the Duchess of Sussex, who will remain in California with her children.

Announcing her absence, the Palace said: “Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on May 6th.

“The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.”

Joe Biden, the US President, also confirmed to King Charles in a phone call that he would not be attending the Coronation and the US would instead be represented by his wife Jill, the first lady.

Despite the president’s decision not to attend, Washington has been at pains to deny that his absence was intended as a snub.

Here, we detail all the guests attending the May 6 ceremony.

Royal family - Paul Grover/REUTERS

British Royal family

While King Charles's Coronation will be a slimmed-down event in comparison to 1953, nearly the entire Royal family will be out in force.

Members from across the family - including Prince Harry, extended cousins and grandchildren - are expected to attend the ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

Even the youngest members of the family such as Prince Louis are expected to be involved, posing a challenge for their parents about how to rein them in.

Prince George is to become the youngest future king to play an official role at a coronation, having been named one of his grandfather’s four Pages of Honour.

The nine-year-old will be tasked with carrying the King’s robes alongside three other Pages of Honour - schoolboys Lord Oliver Cholmondeley, 13, Nicholas Barclay, 13, and Ralph Tollemache, 12. All three are the sons of His Majesty’s friends.

However, the Duchess of Sussex will not attend the event, and will instead remain in California with her children, Archie, three, and Lilibet, one.

There were many factors that influenced the Duchess’s decision not to attend the Coronation, but chief among them was the desire to celebrate Archie’s fourth birthday, which falls on the same day as the Coronation, The Telegraph understands.

Meanwhile, the Duchess of York will also miss the Coronation, but is expected to be included in a private Royal family celebration after the investiture.

She said in an interview earlier this month that she understands why she was not invited, as “you can’t have it both ways”.

“Being divorced … I don't think you can have it both ways,” she told ITV’s Good Morning Britain.

“I am divorced and I’m really loving being divorced to my ex-husband - not from him but to him, it’s important to differentiate.

“Just because I’m not there on the state occasion, but in private I can be there, and that's a lovely feeling to be part of, it really is.

“As I said, you can’t have it both ways. You mustn’t sit on the fence - you're either in or out, don’t muck around.”

'I think that Charles and Camilla are doing an exceptional job at unifying the family.'



Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York says she will not be at the coronation because she is divorced to Prince Andrew and 'you can't have it both ways'. pic.twitter.com/Ruk04MRXYm — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) April 20, 2023

She also revealed that she planned to mark the occassion by “having a little tea room and coronation chicken sandwich and putting out the bunting”.

She added: “I also love to watch it on the telly because you hear a lot on the telly.”

A source close to the Duchess also confirmed: “She is not invited but she will see various members of the family later on the big day.”

It is thought that the royals will get together after all the official festivities are over in a similar vein to the private lunches they enjoy after major royal occasions like Trooping the Colour.

While many members of the family will attend the ceremony, just working royals are expected to appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for a fly-past, in line with King Charles's wish for a more streamlined monarchy.

Camilla's Family

Queen Consort's family and friends

Camilla's family is set to get equal billing at the Coronation, with a number of her grandchildren to be thrust into the limelight for the first time with official duties.

The Queen has chosen to include as her own Pages of Honour her three grandsons, twins Gus and Louis Lopes, 13, and Freddy Parker Bowles, 13, as well as her great-nephew, Arthur Elliot, 10.

Meanwhile, Camilla has chosen her sister and a close friend to support her during the Coronation service as Ladies in Attendance.

Her younger sibling Annabel Elliot, 74, and the Marchioness of Lansdowne, 68, will attend Camilla alongside her pages, Buckingham Palace has announced.

Lady Lansdowne, a deputy lieutenant of Wiltshire, is godmother to Camilla’s daughter Laura Lopes and one of the Queen’s six official “companions”.

She spoke out in defence of the Queen, insisting in an interview that she was not hurt by Prince Harry’s accusations that she was “dangerous” and a “villain” who “left bodies in the streets”.

The Queen appointed six of her closest friends as “Queen’s companions” last November, replacing the traditional role of ladies-in-waiting. Companions have lighter duties, accompanying her to only a few key events.

Foreign royals

Members of foreign royal families are also invited to the ceremony in an historic break with tradition.

Convention dating back centuries stated that a coronation should be a sacred ceremony between a monarch and their people in the presence of God.

But King Charles is set to do away with the tradition and invite his counterparts from around the world.

A source told The Mail on Sunday: “I believe the rule began because a Coronation is meant to be a monarch’s private event with God.

“At the Queen’s Coronation there were no crowned monarchs, only the protectorate rulers like the Queen of Tonga. It’s been a tradition for centuries.”

Foreign royals - Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images

The source added: “Inviting the King of Jordan, the Sultan of Brunei, the Sultan of Oman and the Scandinavian royals – who are all friends of Charles – will be a good bit of soft power and diplomacy.”

Some international royals have already indicated that they will attend the ceremony, including Prince Albert of Monaco.

Speaking to People magazine, the monegasque head of state said: “I’m certain that it’s going to be an incredible ceremony and a very moving one. We’ve maintained contact since His Majesty became King, but I haven't talked to him personally since the Queen’s funeral.

“I’m certain His Majesty will add his own personal touches to the ceremonies, but what those will be, I’m sure I don’t know.”

British MPs and peers

Parliamentarians have been in uproar after learning that only a minority were invited to the ceremony itself. Members have been lobbying the Cabinet Office to argue their case, convinced that they have a right to attend.

It was initially planned that just 20 MPs and 20 peers would get a ticket for Westminster Abbey. But these numbers were more than doubled, according to those with knowledge of the event.

On top of this, there will be extra places reserved for former prime ministers, Cabinet ministers and some members of the Privy Council.

Meanwhile, it was revealed that Michelle O’Neill, Sinn Fein's leader in Northern Ireland, will attend the Coronation.

She said that while she was “an Irish republican”, she had accepted the invitation to advance “peace and reconciliation”.

Humza Yousaf, the new First Minister of Scotland, has said he will be attending – despite being a committed Republican and having promised to speak at an independence rally in Glasgow later on the same day.

Former PMs - Kirsty O'Connor/Getty Images

Officials have also found a way to allow far greater numbers of MPs and peers feel involved in the proceedings, by creating up to 400 tickets for them to stand in a cordoned off area of Parliament Square, just outside the carriage gate entrance to Parliament.

From there, they will be able to see the King and his Coronation procession coming down Whitehall and making its way into Westminster Abbey.

“This is an attempt to appease them,” one source involved in the planning told The Telegraph.

An extra event for MPs and peers has also been added to the Coronation line-up - a special reception in Westminster Hall, which will take place on the Tuesday before the Coronation and will be attended by the King.

“This will ease the pressure on tickets in the Abbey,” the source said. “It is one way of trying to say ‘look, the King is coming to see you’.”

While both the Government and the Royal household are determined to put on a once-in-a-lifetime spectacle of “glorious” pomp and pageantry, the Coronation will be smaller in scale than Queen Elizabeth's.

In 1953, 800 MPs and 910 peers were invited to the late Queen’s coronation. But there will be no scaffolding erected in Westminster Abbey this time around to accommodate such numbers, meaning that spaces are much more limited.

Meanwhile, the Coronation Claims Office has revealed the 13 individuals and organisations who will play important historic ceremonial roles in the ceremony, from the Bearer of the Golden Spurs to the carrier of the silver baton.

Foreign heads of state

There will be 100 heads of state and representatives from a number of key British allies and Commonwealth nations are expected to attend the ceremony.

The event will be attended by heads of state from around the world, including from Ireland, France, Spain, Belgium, Japan, Hungary and Australia.

All three presidents of the EU – Ursula von der Leyen, Roberta Metsola and Charles Michel – will also be there.

Andrzej Duda, the Polish president, was the first head of state to be confirmed as attending the event.

During a visit to Poland earlier this year, Prince William said he was very much looking forward to seeing President Duda and the first lady at the Coronation, and he thanked him for attending the late Queen’s funeral last September.

However, as the push for republicanism grows in certain nations where King Charles is still sovereign, in particular in the Caribbean, it remains to be seen whether all will send representatives to the Coronation.

Members of the public

Representatives from many of the King's charity affiliations and a large cross section from the voluntary sector are set to be present at the ceremony.

On April 8, it was announced that over 1,250 volunteers and young people had been invited to either attend the ceremony itself or be part of one of its surrounding events.

Buckingham Palace revealed 450 ‘Covid heroes’ had been invited to attend the service in person. The hundreds of people are being awarded the British Empire Medal (BEM) in recognition of their efforts during the lockdowns.

They include, Max Woosey, 13, who slept in a tent at his Devon home to raise more than £750,000 for his grandmother’s hospice during the pandemic, and Manju Malhi, a professional chef who offered remote cookery classes during lockdown.

Additionally, 400 young people representing charitable organisations will have the opportunity to watch the Coronation service and procession at a special private viewing from St Margaret’s Church, Westminster Abbey.

The inspirational guests, nominated by the King and Queen and the Government, will also have the opportunity to watch the Coronation procession departing Westminster Abbey at its conclusion.

Also invited to watch the Coronation Service from St Margaret’s will be 200 young people involved with The Prince’s Trust, The Prince’s Foundation, Barnardo’s, The National Literacy Trust and Ebony Horse Club.

Another 200 young people from the Scout Association, Girlguiding UK, St John Ambulance and the National Citizen Service will attend, having been nominated by the Government for their contribution to Coronation Day.

The four organisations selected are providing stewarding, route lining and first aid services on Coronation Day across London.

Separately, Joanna Lumley will be attending the Coronation ceremony, before presenting coverage of the celebrations on Sky News.

The broadcaster announced that the Absolutely Fabulous star will be joining correspondents Alastair Bruce, Kay Burley and Anna Botting as a special guest.

“The actress will join the Sky News line-up on Saturday fresh from attending the Coronation service at Westminster Abbey as a guest of the King and Queen Consort,” it said.

Meanwhile, refugees and the NHS will be at the heart of the star-studded concert taking place at Windsor Castle on May 8, the day after the Coronation.

One of the highlights will be the performance of the Coronation Choir, a diverse group drawing together singers from the nation’s community choirs, including refugee choirs, NHS choirs, LGBTQ+ singing groups and deaf signing choirs.

Meanwhile, representatives of all different faiths are also expected to be present, in line with the King's long-running work to promote interfaith dialogue.

During the ceremony, the King is expected to recognise that he serves all religious faiths and not just the Church of England.