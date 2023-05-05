King Charles’s Coronation: Complete hour-by-hour guide to events across the weekend

coronation

King Charles and Queen Camilla are set to be crowned in an historic Coronation at Westminster Abbey on May 6, blending ancient traditions with a look towards the future.

Full pomp and pageantry will be on display, with priceless regalia forming the centrepiece of the ceremony, and grand processions filing through the streets of London.

After the ceremony, the public will be encouraged to join in the celebrations, with a Coronation concert taking place at Windsor Castle featuring global stars of stage and screen.

And people across the nation will be encouraged to enjoy street parties during the Coronation Big Lunch, and engage in volunteering as part of the Big Help Out.

Here, The Telegraph outlines all the events set to take place across the weekend.

Saturday Sunday Monday

Saturday, May 6

6am

Viewing areas open along the procession route.

7.15am - 8.30am

Westminster Abbey guests begin to arrive at security checkpoints in Victoria Tower Gardens.

9am

Congregation to be seated inside the Abbey.

9.30am - 10.45am

Heads of state, foreign royals, British royals, overseas government representatives, British ministers, First Ministers and former prime ministers arrive.

9.45am

The Sovereign’s Escort of the Household Cavalry begin to gather ready for the King’s Procession from Buckingham Palace.

10.20am

The King’s procession

The King and Queen travel from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach, the newest addition to the Royal Mews.

Built in Australia and first used in 2014, the three tonne, 18ft coach boasts hydraulic suspension, a heating system, lighting, electric windows and air conditioning.

The King’s Procession will feature just under 200 members of the Armed Forces.

It will leave Buckingham Palace through the Centre Gate and proceed down The Mall, before passing through Admiralty Arch.

The procession will then pass along the south side of Trafalgar Square, before turning down Whitehall, Parliament Street and towards the Abbey.

Story continues

The Procession will cover 1.42 miles, and flanking them will be over 1,000 Forces route liners from all three services of the Armed Forces.

11am

Coronation

The King and Queen will arrive at the Great West Door of Westminster Abbey at around 10.53am, and will then make their way up the nave.

The King will be flanked by the Bishop of Durham and the Bishop of Bath and Wells, who will perform the historic roles of Bishops Assistant.

A host of Coronation regalia used to invest the King will be carried into the Abbey in a ceremonial procession.

Among those carrying the regalia will be Baroness Benjamin, who said her involvement sent a "clear message that diversity and inclusion is being embraced".

Two Royal Maces and the Sword of State, symbolising royal authority, will be carried by peers ahead of the monarch.

The other swords carried in the procession include the Sword of Temporal Justice, signifying the monarch’s role as head of the Armed Forces; the Sword of Spiritual Justice, signifying the monarch as Defender of the Faith; and the Sword of Mercy or Curtana, symbolising the sovereign’s mercy.

The monarch is expected to enter the Abbey wearing the Robe of State, also known as the Parliament Robe as it is worn for the State Opening of Parliament. He may opt to wear military uniform under his robes.

Recognition

The Archbishop of Canterbury is then expected to perform the recognition, an historic opportunity for the congregation to identify the monarch who is set to be crowned.

Charles will stand beside the Coronation Chair and will be shown to the people on all sides of the Abbey.

At each side, the Archbishop will call for the recognition of the monarch with the words: “Sirs, I here present unto you King Charles, your undoubted King. Wherefore all you who are come this day to do your homage and service, are you willing to do the same?”

The congregation is expected to proclaim: “God Save The King.”

Oath

The Archbishop will then deliver the oath to the King, who will be sitting in the Chair of Estate south of the high altar.

The King will swear to govern all his nations and territories according to laws and customs, to execute law and justice with mercy, and to maintain the Protestant Reformed Religion and the Church of England.

He is then expected to proceed to the altar to make his solemn oath; laying his right hand on the Bible and saying the words: “The things which I have here before promised. I will perform and keep. So help me God.”

He will then kiss the Bible and sign the Oath.

Anointing

The King will then move to the Coronation Chair for the anointing - traditionally the most sacred part of the ceremony.

The Archbishop of Canterbury will pour holy oil from the ampulla onto the Coronation Spoon, and anoint the King on his hands, breast and head.

The tradition is based on the Old Testament, where the anointing of Solomon by Zadok the Priest and Nathan the Prophet is described.

It was traditionally performed to confirm that the sovereign was appointed directly by God.

Coronation - Matt Dunham/PA

Buckingham Palace recently announced that a new batch of Coronation oil had been made for the occasion, using olives harvested from groves on the Mount of Olives, the burial place of the King’s paternal grandmother, Princess Alice of Battenberg.

Unlike his late mother’s 1953 Coronation, the King will be anointed out of sight, enclosed behind a three-sided screen, rather than just a canopy.

The new partition pays tribute to the Commonwealth and the King’s lifelong passion for sustainability. The late Queen’s anointing took place underneath a golden canopy.

Investiture

After the anointing, the King will prepare to be presented with the regalia by being robed in the supertunica, a full-length coat of gold silk.

It is inspired by the vestments of the early Church and the Byzantine Empire, and is adorned with the national symbols of the home nations.

It goes over the Colobium Sindonis, a simply white garment worn for the anointing, which symbolises purity before God.

The King will then be presented with regalia, including the Spurs, which represent the monarch’s “knightly values and virtues”, such as protecting the weak and protecting the church.

The Jewelled Sword of Offering is then presented to the monarch as another symbol of royal power and knightly values.

The Archbishop will bless the sword and then give it to the King to be used for the protection of good and the punishment of evil.

The Armills - gold bracelets decorated with enamel symbols - are placed on the Sovereign's wrists. They are referred to as “bracelets of sincerity and wisdom” and are thought to relate to ancient symbols of knighthood and military leadership.

The Coronation Orb represents the globe and is symbolic of the sovereign’s Christian power. It is placed in the monarch's right hand, before being placed on the altar before the moment of crowning.

The Sovereign’s Ring is a symbol of his dignity and faith, and also a commitment to his people and to the Church.

Meanwhile, the Sceptre with Cross is placed in the King's right hand, representing his temporal power and associated with good governance.

And the Sceptre with Dove is placed in his left, representing the monarch's spiritual role.

Crowning

The Archbishop will bring the St Edward's Crown from the altar and place it on the King's head, who will be seated in the Coronation Chair, holding the two sceptres.

The crown is only ever used at the moment of crowning, and was created for the coronation of Charles II in 1661, making it one of the oldest symbols of the British monarchy.

St Edward's Crown - Jack Hill/Getty Images

It is a replacement of an earlier medieval crown that was melted down by parliamentarians in 1649 after the execution of King Charles I, during the English Civil War.

The crown features a solid gold frame, weighs 2.23kg and is adorned with 444 precious stones. It features four crosses pattee and four fleurs-de-lis, and the arches are surmounted by a cross.

Gun Salutes

From military bases in all corners of the country - including at firing stations in Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast, and on His Majesty’s ships at sea - gun salutes will sound out to herald the moment when the King is crowned.

Featuring more than 400 personnel across 13 locations and deployed Royal Navy ships, 21 rounds will fire to mark the Coronation.

Meanwhile, a 62 round salute and a six-gun salvo will fire at both the Tower of London and Horse Guards Parade.

Enthronement

After the crowning, the King will be escorted from the Coronation Chair and to the throne, symbolically taking possession of his kingdom.

The Archbishop will then deliver a prayer, telling the monarch to: “Stand firm and hold fast from henceforth.”

Homage

In a significant break with tradition, the King has scrapped the act of hereditary peers kneeling to “pay homage” before touching the crown and kissing the monarch’s right cheek. It will instead be performed only by the Prince of Wales.

The service will also feature a “Homage of the People” that will allow “a chorus of a million voices” to participate for the first time by joining the congregation in declaring their allegiance to the King.

Queen Consort

The Queen will be anointed, invested, crowned and enthroned in a simple ceremony immediately after the homage is paid.

In a break from tradition, she will be anointed in full view of a worldwide television audience - without a screen or canopy to shield her.

By contrast, Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother was anointed under a canopy in 1937.

1pm

Coronation procession

The return procession from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace will follow the same 1.3-mile route as the first, but will be larger in scale.

Featuring nearly 4,000 military personnel, this major ceremonial operation will be the largest of its kind for a generation.

It will include Armed Forces from across the Commonwealth and the British Overseas Territories, and all Services of the Armed Forces of the United Kingdom, alongside The Sovereign’s Bodyguard and Royal Watermen.

The Royal British Legion will provide a Guard of Honour of 100 Standard Bearers to line the procession route in Parliament Square on the day of the Coronation.

Their Majesties will travel back to Buckingham Palace in the Gold State Coach, last seen during the Pageant of the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II in June 2022.

However, the route will be a fraction of the length of Queen Elizabeth’s in 1953, whose five-mile procession took two hours to complete.

It will also include only a fraction of the number of Armed Forces personnel in comparison to 1953.

1.45pm: Royal Salute

The King and Queen will receive a Royal Salute on the West Terrace of the Buckingham Palace garden, followed by three cheers from the assembled service personnel.

2.15pm: Flypast

The King, Queen and members of the Royal family will appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch the fly-past.

The event will involve more than 60 aircraft from the Royal Navy, British Army and Royal Air Force flying over the Mall in central London.

The Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team – the Red Arrows – will follow dozens of aircraft used by the Armed Forces on operations around the world.

Featured among the aerial procession will be aircraft that have delivered support to Ukraine, policed Nato airspace, supported disaster relief, deterred drug trafficking and countered terrorism in the Middle East and Africa.

Also included will be 16 helicopters; the historic Spitfires of the RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight; the RAF’s brand-new P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft; Joint RAF and RN crewed state-of-the art F-35B Lightning II jets; and transport aircraft from the RAF’s Air Mobility Force.

Sunday, May 7

12pm

Coronation Big Lunch

In keeping with King Charles’s concern for strengthening local communities, thousands of events will be held across the country as part of the Coronation Big Lunch.

Community groups, neighbours and residents are being invited to share food and fun in a nationwide act of celebration and friendship.

The Prime Minister will even host a lunch in Downing Street, and the Government has encouraged people to add their events to a new interactive map.

The event will be led by the Eden Project, whose Big Lunch every year brings millions of people together to boost community spirit, reduce loneliness and support charities and good causes.

The Queen has been Patron of the Big Lunch since 2013.

Last year's Big Jubilee Lunch event saw 17 million people take part. More than £22 million was raised for good causes with 75 per cent of the money staying local.

Buckingham Palace revealed earlier this month that a French-inspired quiche featuring spinach, broach beans, cheese and tarragon had been “personally chosen” by the King and Queen to mark the Coronation.

The couple, in discussion with royal chef Mark Flanagan, opted for a quiche as they felt it was a “good sharing dish” to take to a Coronation Big Lunch as it can be served hot or cold and is easily adapted to suit a wide variety of tastes and dietary requirements.

3pm

Gates open at Windsor Castle for ticket holders ahead of the Coronation Concert.

7pm

Coronation concert

After the pageantry of the Coronation ceremony, a special concert will take place in celebration of the new reign.

Held in the grounds of Windsor Castle, the event's musicians will perform in front of a crowd of 20,000 people.

Take That and Lionel Richie are among the stars who will perform on the East Lawn. The line-up will also include the American pop star Katy Perry, Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli, Welsh bass-baritone Sir Bryn Terfel, singer-songwriter Freya Ridings and classical-soul composer Alexis Ffrench, the BBC announced.

Windsort cAst

The centrepiece of the concert, Lighting Up The Nation, will see the country join in celebration as iconic locations are lit up using projections, lasers, drone displays and illuminations.

Take That’s performance will feature three of the band’s original members: Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen. The trio said they “can’t wait” for their first live show since the Odyssey Tour in 2019.

The world-renowned opera singer Bocelli also said it was a “great honour” to sing for the late Queen on several occasions and that it was another special moment to be asked to perform for the King.

Bocelli and Sir Bryn will perform a duet of an “iconic song of love and collective solidarity” during the concert.

And Perry, one of the world’s biggest pop stars who is also an ambassador for The British Asian Trust - a charity founded by the King when he was Prince of Wales - said she was “excited” to perform.

The show will also include an exclusive performance by the Coronation Choir. This will be comprised of the nation's “keenest” community choirs and amateur singers, including refugees, NHS workers, members of the LGBTQ+ community. Deaf signing choirs will also feature.

The Coronation Choir will appear alongside The Virtual Choir, made up of singers from across the Commonwealth, for a special performance.

Monday, May 8

All day

Big Help Out

As the nation wakes up to an extra Bank Holiday, people will be encouraged to spend time volunteering and joining projects in their area as part of the Big Help Out.

Devised to pay tribute to the King's many decades of public service, the initiative aims to inspire people across the country to try volunteering for the first time.

Thousands of charity organisations across the country have signed up to take part in the scheme, and volunteering opportunities have been made available through the launch of a new app.

Some of the leading charities offering volunteering opportunities are the RSPCA, St John Ambulance, Scouts, NSPCC, British Red Cross, and the RNLI.

Big Help Out - Aaron Chown/PA

Commenting on the initiative during a visit to the Baby Bank charity in Windsor, the Princess of Wales said: “It’s important for people to know that you don’t have to commit to a full day, if you can just have a slot in the morning.

“It’s match-making people within the community who want to go and do something with the right organisation”.

It has also been revealed that more than six million people are expected to take part in the volunteering scheme.

A new survey of more than 2,000 adults across the country, between April 7 and 11, also showed that younger respondents were more likely to plan to participate in The Big Help Out.

On average, 24 per cent of 25 to 34-year-olds and 19 per cent of 18 to 24-year-olds plan to get involved.

The Telegraph understands that Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister, and Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, will volunteer on the day too - along with a number of members of the Royal family.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.