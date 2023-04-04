King Charles, Camilla pose for new photo ahead of coronation, palace reveals invitation design

Buckingham Palace continues to prepare for King Charles III's and Queen Consort Camilla's coronation.

On Tuesday, the palace released a new photograph of the king and his wife Camilla as well as a digital version of the intricate coronation invitation that will be sent to more than 2,000 guests who will make up the congregation in Westminster Abbey during the May 6 event. A full guest list has not been revealed.

It also announced eight "Pages of Honour" selected to tend to King Charles and Camilla during the ceremony which is sure to be a global spectacle. That list features the new monarch's grandson Prince George, who is second in line to the throne behind his father, Prince William.

Other pages include Lord Oliver Cholmondeley, Master Ralph Tollemache and Master Nicholas Barclay who will tend to the king with Prince George. The Queen Consort's pages include her grandsons Master Freddy Parker Bowles, Master Gus and Master Louis Lopes and great-nephew Master Arthur Elliot.

The coronation invitation was designed by Andrew Jamieson who is a heraldic artist and also works on manuscripts. He's also a member of the Art Workers' Guild of which the new monarch is an honorary member.

The design was created with watercolor and gouache and will be reproduced and printed on recycled cards with details done in gold foil. It includes emblems such as the "Green Man" a character from British folklore who symbolizes rebirth and spring, per Buckingham Palace. The Green Man is crowned with natural foliage including ivy, oak and hawthorn which are U.K. symbols.

The invitation's symbolic features continue with a wildflower meadow border that includes cornflowers, wild strawberries, lily of the valley, bluebells, dog roses and rosemary sprig with a ladybird, a wren, a butterfly, a bee and a robin. The flowers are grouped in threes because King Charles is the third of his name.

Finally, animals including a lion, boar and unicorn are incorporated, among other details. Each was taken from the coat of arms of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla.

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla at Buckingham Palace in March 2023.

Alongside the invitation, the palace also released a new photograph of the King and Queen Consort Tuesday. The picture was taken in the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace which was taken last month. In it, the couple is aptly dressed in blue.

The palace has slowly been releasing details about the king's coronation including that the religious ceremony is being referred to as Operation Golden Orb and that King Charles III's coronation oil has a special connection with his late mother Queen Elizabeth II.

