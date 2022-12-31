King Charles to break with tradition and head to 'marital home' as he prepares for busy year ahead

Prince Charles with his sons at Birkhall in 1994 - Central Television/Central Television

The King and Queen Consort will begin the New Year with a romantic break at their “marital home” in the first of several permanent changes to the monarch's calendar.

Having stuck with tradition by choosing to spend Christmas at Sandringham with other members of the Royal family, His Majesty and the Queen Consort will break with the late Queen’s habit of remaining in Norfolk until February.

Instead, they will head to Birkhall on the Balmoral estate, possibly in time for Hogmanay, where they will prepare for a busy year that will include the first coronation since 1953.

While the ceremony at Westminster Abbey will dominate the King’s first full year as monarch, other highlights will include the couple’s first state visit abroad, which is expected in the spring, a pre-coronation tour of the home nations and a tour of the west of England.

The lowlight of the year, as far as the King is concerned, is likely to be the publication of Prince Harry’s autobiography, "Spare", on January 10, which may further worsen the already strained relationship between the King and his younger son.

The King’s diary for 2023 is rapidly filling up, with annual traditions like Royal Ascot, the Royal Maundy Service and the Braemar Games already inked in, but there will be subtle changes to other regular events, including garden parties and public access to Royal residences.

The first of those changes will be the January stay at Birkhall, the King’s favourite home, and the place he is also likely to visit to recharge his batteries after the coronation on May 6.

The couple celebrating their 15th wedding anniversary at Birkhall - Getty

A Royal source said that while the late Queen stayed at Sandringham until the anniversary of her father’s death in February each year, “the King and Queen Consort will move to Birkhall and Balmoral. Birkhall is what they consider to be their marital home”.

Scotland is where the King has always been happiest, and as well as staying at Balmoral in the summer, where monarchs have taken their annual break since the reign of Queen Victoria, His Majesty is expected to spend time at the Castle of Mey, his late grandmother’s former home on the north coast.

The King’s genuine love of Scotland is being welcomed in Downing Street, where Rishi Sunak is seeking to head off continued attempts by Nicola Sturgeon to force a referendum on Scottish independence. Scotland’s affection for the Queen, who subtly let it be known that she was in favour of the status quo before the 2014 referendum, was a powerful weapon for those who wanted to preserve the Union.

His Majesty will visit Scotland, as well as Wales and Northern Ireland, before he is crowned in what has been billed as a slimmed-down coronation service.

Details have not yet been released, but Palace insiders have suggested the guest list will be closer to the 2,500 who attended the Queen’s funeral than the 8,251 who were at her coronation in 1953.

The stadium-style seating erected in the Abbey for that event caused damage to the building, and one royal source said it would be “absurd” to attempt a repeat in the 21st century.

The King has also said he wants a shorter procession than the one that closed off the whole of central London for his mother’s coronation, and wants the service itself to be shorter, though it will still be “grand in scale and spectacle”, one source said.

He is expected to take a short break in May after what is likely to be an exhausting occasion, but he will be back in London for Trooping the Colour on June 17, a week later than when it has traditionally been held.

The royal couple in Cornwall in July - Chris Jackson/PA

Royal aides have also been tasked with exploring ways to give the public greater access to the royal palaces, and in particular Buckingham Palace, which is currently open for just 10 weeks of the year.

The King also wants to review how Buckingham Palace garden parties are laid on. The format barely changed during the Queen’s reign, and one possibility is to make them slightly less formal occasions. Nothing has yet been decided, but one royal source said: “Will they stay in exactly the same form? I suspect not.”

The King wants community-building and the cost of living crisis to be the key themes of his year, while the Queen Consort will continue her focus on literacy and violence against women, but there are many issues still to be resolved in the wake of Queen Elizabeth’s death.

The fate of more than 1,000 patronages that were held by Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth must be decided, with Palace insiders suggesting that the King wants to retain a royal patron for as many of them as possible, as he understands the value of a royal connection to charities.

Working members of the Royal family will hope 2023 marks a return to some form of normality following the tumultuous events of the past two years.

As well as losing the Queen and Prince Philip, the King has had to deal with the fallout from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s relentless assaults on the Royal family, which continued in 2022 with complaints that they were “unable to return home” to Britain for the Platinum Jubilee because they had lost their taxpayer-funded police protection.

They did, in the end, come to Britain for the Jubilee and for the Queen’s funeral, but their six-part Netflix documentary, dubbed a “pity party” by one American newspaper, undid any rapprochement there had been between the two sides as they mourned their loss.

Prince Charles playing in the garden at Birkhall in 2018

There were, of course, happier moments during 2022, including the 40th birthday of the then Duchess of Cambridge, who posed for a series of images for the National Portrait Gallery to mark the occasion.

Heavily laden with symbolism, the pictures projected a message of continuity, which would only become more significant when events took a sorrowful turn later in the year.

One black and white photograph echoed the Victorian era in its composition, while in another the Duchess wore earrings borrowed from Queen Elizabeth, and in a third she wore pearl earrings that had belonged to Diana, Princess of Wales.

The Queen reached her Platinum Jubilee as monarch in February, on the 70th anniversary of her accession, and used the occasion to settle once and for all the debate about the future of her daughter-in-law. Her “sincere wish” was that the Duchess of Cornwall should become “Queen Consort” when her son the Prince of Wales succeeded her. It was a gesture for which the new custodians of Buckingham Palace will be forever grateful.