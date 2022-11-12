King Charles Attends Festival of Remembrance for First Time Since Becoming Monarch with Queen Camilla

Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, (L) Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales (2L) and Britain's King Charles III (R) attend the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in London on November 12, 2022. (Photo by CHRIS RADBURN / POOL / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS RADBURN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

King Charles and Queen Camilla led the royal family in an annual tradition honoring those who died in war.

The royal couple attended the Festival of Remembrance at London's Royal Albert Hall on Saturday to remember and honor fallen soldiers from Britain and the Commonwealth.

The Festival of Remembrance was also attended by Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Prince and Princess of Wales; Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex; Princess Anne and her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence; The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester; The Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra.

Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, (L) Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales (R) attend the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in London on November 12, 2022.

King Charles and Queen Camilla, along with the rest of those in attendance, completed their outfits with red poppy pins, the symbol that has been used since 1921 to commemorate military members who have died in war.

Although this marks the first month of Remembrance Day events since Queen Elizabeth died on Sept. 8 at age 96, immediately making her son Charles the new monarch, the historic Queen did not attend last year's ceremonies. The monarch canceled several engagements after being hospitalized the previous month and told to rest by doctors.

Although Queen Elizabeth had planned to attend the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph war memorial, she pulled out at the last minute due to a sprained back. Charles laid a wreath at the Cenotaph on his mother's behalf.

Britain's Prince Edward (R), Earl of Wessex, and Britain's Sophie (L), Countess of Wessex attend the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in London on November 12, 2022.

In a short message released on the morning of the service, Buckingham Palace announced, "The Queen, having sprained her back, has decided this morning with great regret that she will not be able to attend today's Remembrance Sunday Service at the Cenotaph. Her Majesty is disappointed that she will miss the service."

Remembrance Sunday was one of the most sacred events in Queen Elizabeth's calendar, and she only missed a handful during her 70-year reign, such as when she was pregnant or out of the country on a tour.

The royal family have played a central role in the Remembrance Day commemorations since Queen Elizabeth's grandfather, King George V, laid the Unknown Warrior to rest in Westminster Abbey on November 11, 1920. He unveiled The Cenotaph war memorial in nearby Whitehall later on the same day.

Britain's Princess Anne and her husband Vice Admiral, Sir Timothy Laurence attend the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in London on November 12, 2022.

"The Royal Family is showing gratitude for the loss of life basically occurring in their name — certainly in the name of the Sovereign as the head of state," A Century of Remembrance author Laura Clouting previously told PEOPLE, referencing the British military oath.

She added, "Remembrance is very, very personal for them."