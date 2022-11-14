King Charles appointed Ranger of Windsor Great Park on his 74th birthday

The occasion was marked with a new photograph of His Majesty, taken in Windsor Great Park - Chris Jackson Collection

The King has been appointed Ranger of Windsor Great Park, taking on the role from his late father as he celebrates his 74th birthday.

The occasion was marked with a new photograph of His Majesty, taken in Windsor Great Park last week.

Leaning against an ancient oak tree, Charles appears relaxed and contemplative as he gazes over the parkland.

He will today mark his first birthday as monarch privately at Highgrove, his Gloucestershire home, where he will be joined by the Queen Consort.

His official birthday will be celebrated with Trooping the Colour next June, continuing a tradition that stretches back more than 270 years.

The military parade is believed to have been first performed during the reign of King Charles II. In 1748, it was decided that it should mark the official birthday of the sovereign and went on to become an annual event after George III became King in 1760.

The Duke of Edinburgh became Ranger of Windsor Great Park in 1952 and relished the role of maintaining and protecting one of the country’s oldest landed estates.

Over the years, he reintroduced deer to the park, made the land more accessible to the public and opened the hugely popular Windsor Farm Shop.

He also installed one of Britain's most famous polo clubs at Smith's Lawn, on the site of an old airfield, and oversaw the expansion of a vineyard that produces Windsor Great Park Sparkling Wine, served for the first time at a state occasion to Commonwealth leaders at a Buckingham Palace reception in April 2018.

His daily drives around the estate were replicated during his funeral, as his final journey was made on the back of a specially modified Land Rover Discovery, repainted in military green.

King's passion for natural world 'will be invaluable'

Paul Sedgwick, The Crown Estate’s managing director, rural and deputy ranger of Windsor Great Park, said: “We are honoured to have His Majesty as Ranger of Windsor Great Park, continuing a long tradition of the sovereign and members of the Royal family holding this role.

“Windsor has a wonderful heritage with many precious natural habitats.

“His Majesty’s passion and commitment to the natural world will be invaluable as we seek to become a centre of excellence for environmental best practice, preserving and enhancing the Great Park for generations to come.”

The role at Windsor can be traced back to 1559 when Sir Henry Neville was appointed Ranger during the reign of Queen Elizabeth I.

Over the last 460 years, the post has been held by the monarch and other family members, including Prince Philip, King George VI, Queen Victoria and her husband Prince Albert.

When the Duke died last April, there was speculation that his youngest son, the Earl of Wessex, who lives in nearby Bagshot Park and keeps horses at the Windsor stables, would be given the title.

More than five million people visit Windsor Great Park each year. Free to enter and open all year-round, it is home to horticultural displays, woodland shores, historic features, wildflowers and deer.