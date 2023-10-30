King Billy vs Bobby Sands – how I grew up in fear amid Belfast’s murals

A mural of King William III ('King Billy') in Belfast - Alamy

As the fine Ulster poet Louis MacNeice put it, “I was born in Belfast between the mountain and the gantries.” Growing up here, from the late 1970s to the early 1990s, I was conscious that images were everywhere. They were part of the fabric of the city’s streets and walls, central to the processions and parades that took over several of its neighbourhoods at certain seasons of the year. Though I learnt little about my island’s past at school, it was impossible to live in Belfast and be unaware of how its inhabitants used images of that past to shape our present.

Throughout Belfast today, you will find, as in my childhood, walls and gable ends painted with scenes and people relevant to Northern Ireland’s contested history. Some parts of town are dominated by William III (or “King Billy”) on his White Horse, the 36th Ulster Division at the Battle of the Somme, or members of the Ulster Defence Association and Ulster Freedom Fighters. Elsewhere, walls are covered with images of the 1981 Hunger Strikers, especially Bobby Sands, the 1916 Easter Rising, or evocations of Celtic Ireland. Some of these images are crude, as if painted by numbers; others are expertly crafted.

The first murals seem to have appeared in the Unionist working-class areas of Belfast in the early twentieth century. At that time their subjects were taken from the banners carried by members of Orange Order in the annual Twelfth of July parades. By the late 1960s, both communities were using wall paintings to mark their territory. Many popular images in this repertoire are copied from standard sources, but the most powerful stand out for their originality. Among these is the memorial to 14-year-old Julie Livingstone, killed by a plastic bullet fired by the Army in 1981: she smiles at the viewer in an innocent, confident image that intensifies the tragedy of her story.

Whatever their subject, the political murals as a whole are bold, vibrant, and easy to grasp from a distance. This is not a genre where delicate artistic effects are highly valued. Nor is it one in which authorship is usually significant. In general, the manner of representation and the quality of the execution matters less than the messages. It’s the iconography – to use an art-historical term – that really counts.

Story continues

'Immediately recognisable': another mural of William III - Alamy

Take the ubiquitous depictions of William III. These images are immediately recognisable not because the monarch’s face is rendered as a convincing portrait or because he wears a crown but simply because he is shown on horseback. In Ireland everyone instinctively knows, moreover, that though the king and his prancing horse are generally shown in isolation, he is in fact to be understood as riding in triumph at the head of his troops following his victory over the deposed Catholic king James II at the Battle of the Boyne in 1690. To one person, that image could represent security and belonging. For another, the same painting could manifest difference, and possibly danger.

Belfast’s mural paintings are now a feature of the city’s burgeoning tourist experience. But when I was a child, these potent visual symbols were a combination of familiar and frightening. Familiar because they told me where I was in the city, geographically speaking: I knew we were approaching the thrilling wave-machine at the leisure centre on the Loyalist Shankill Road when we passed the Nationalist Divis Flats (now mainly demolished) on the Westlink, with a sea of Republican flags and images of the Hunger Strikers. A visit to my grandparents in east Belfast, and anticipation of the treats in store, was intensified when we spied the Loyalist paramilitaries depicted on the walls of the Lower Newtownards Road, only 10 minutes’ drive away.

But frightening, too. Images of balaclava-clad men brandishing guns, or exortations to remember the glorious dead, supplied the stuff of nightmares. As a young adult, I kept a hockey stick by my bed when I was alone in our house, because I feared that armed men might break in during the night. Nothing was more bewildering than a wall near Ballywalter in Co Down, which declared: “We will not forsake the blue skies of Ulster for the grey clouds of an Irish Republic.” (As Northern Ireland is not known for its reliably sunny weather, this seemed not only intimidating but demonstrably untrue.)

A republican mural dedicated to 10 hunger strikers - Alamy

For myself and many of my contemporaries, the instinctive reaction to growing up in this society was to get out as quickly as we could. The most frequent piece of advice I recall from my adolescence is: “There’s nothing for you here”. And so we left in our droves, for Dublin, “across the water”, or the United States. I ran in a slightly unusual direction, intellectually speaking: after a history degree, I found myself drawn to studying Italian Renaissance art – the world of Donatello, Bellini, Botticelli, Leonardo, Raphael and Titian.

Many painters of that period, like the Belfast muralists, worked directly on walls. But it appealed to me precisely because it seemed so different to anything I’d experienced as a child. At that time, there was no significant Renaissance art on public display in Belfast. When I found it, it seemed to me both sensationally beautiful and marvellously unthreatening, depicting perfect mothers and children who never put a foot wrong, men and women frozen in time in their best clothing, and supernaturally gorgeous gods and goddesses – even if they behaved badly – with chiselled bodies and flowing hair. Viewing these works of art in churches, museums and galleries felt infinitely reassuring, and safe.

The more recent Titanic mural, adjacent to one representing masked gunmen - Getty

Thirty years after I first left Belfast, I readily acknowledge that it’s a wonderful place. It has influenced my book, The Power of Art, a journey across art history seen through the lens of 15 cities, in two important ways. The first is that art isn’t a novelty or a luxury, nor removed from daily life. Many of us don’t know it, but we’re all highly trained in looking at art, and analysing its meanings. We do it daily, and instinctively, often without being aware. Every day, travelling into work at Dublin’s National Gallery, I enjoy the aesthetic pleasure I derive from the city’s beautiful and ordered Georgian streets, with their red-brick terraces and fine ironwork, and the eclectic mix of sculptures in Merrion Square Park, commemorating writers, heroes, victims of war – even the fictional Father Ted Crilly.

The second is that art is often a way of articulating difference, and division. Art can be dangerous: it can influence us in sometimes uncontrollable ways. It can intensify our sense of dislocation, rage or violence. Equally, it can give solace and connection, linking us to people and experiences far removed from us by time or distance.

The murals that terrified me as a child no longer scare me. What is more, I can see that in some ways they share familiar themes: celebrating heroes, articulating loss, hoping for a better future. It pleases me that they’ve since been joined by more inclusive local figures, including George Best, CS Lewis and the shipyard workers who built RMS Titanic. Other wall paintings, such as Conor Harington’s beautiful Dance by Candlelight – The Duel of Belfast, address the city’s troubled legacy through allegory.

And while some new and repainted murals remain overtly political, a growing number tackle subjects that cut across Northern Ireland’s traditional sectarian divisions, including ancient Greek philosophy, motivational thinking, climate change and period poverty. They wouldn’t seem out of place in London, Miami or Berlin. These additions highlight through art a strange paradox: while the past is immutable and can never be changed, the way we see it alters all the time.

Caroline Campbell is director of the National Gallery of Ireland. The Power of Art is published by The Bridge Street Press at £30; to order your copy, call 0844 871 1514 or visit Telegraph Books