'King of Bachata' Romeo Santos to Star in Documentary and Concert Films: 'Pull Back the Curtain'

Romeo Santos is our "Obsesión!"

On Thursday, the Aventura frontman and iconic Bronx-born singer, 39, announced that he will be starring in an upcoming concert and documentary film on June 25.

Concert film Romeo Santos: Utopia Live from MetLife Stadium will follow the singer's performance at the massive venue, along with the reunion of bachata supergroup Aventura onstage.

The massive show, which took place on Sept. 21, 2019, saw Aventura reunite for tracks "Dile al Amor," Todavía Me Amas" and "Inmortal." The group was also joined by Cardi B to perform "Obsesión."

Meanwhile, the documentary Romeo Santos: King of Bachata taps into the legacy of Santos, along with tracing the stacked history of the bachata genre. In the film, The Kid Mero returns to the Dominican Republic as he travels to the countryside and performs at small villages, where the music originated.

"These films have been such a special project for me, and I'm honored and eager to show it to the world and pull back the curtain on the history of Bachata," Santos said in a press release. "For the film to showcase my upbringing and build up to my performance at MetLife Stadium, where I became the first Latin artist to sell out the venue, it gives me an opportunity to relive one of the most incredible nights of my life while also bringing it inside the homes of my fans across the world."

Among those set to appear in both films are Cardi B, Daddy Yankee, Emilio Estefan, Marc Anthony, Thalía, Tommy Mottola, among others.

The films will be available for pay-per-view on cable networks such as Xfinity, Spectrum and Optimum. Both films — set to air on June 25 — will be primarily in Spanglish with English subtitles.

Santos most recently released his album Utopia in 2019, while releasing "Fan de Tus Fotos" with Nicky Jam earlier this year.

Last year, Aventura reunited for the Inmortal Tour, although it was postponed after 14 shows due to the coronavirus pandemic.