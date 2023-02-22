Kinetik Holdings' (NYSE:KNTK) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So on that note, Kinetik Holdings (NYSE:KNTK) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Kinetik Holdings:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.023 = US$134m ÷ (US$6.0b - US$285m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

So, Kinetik Holdings has an ROCE of 2.3%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Oil and Gas industry average of 21%.

In the above chart we have measured Kinetik Holdings' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Kinetik Holdings.

The Trend Of ROCE

We're delighted to see that Kinetik Holdings is reaping rewards from its investments and is now generating some pre-tax profits. Shareholders would no doubt be pleased with this because the business was loss-making two years ago but is is now generating 2.3% on its capital. And unsurprisingly, like most companies trying to break into the black, Kinetik Holdings is utilizing 58% more capital than it was two years ago. This can tell us that the company has plenty of reinvestment opportunities that are able to generate higher returns.

The Bottom Line On Kinetik Holdings' ROCE

Overall, Kinetik Holdings gets a big tick from us thanks in most part to the fact that it is now profitable and is reinvesting in its business. And given the stock has remained rather flat over the last year, there might be an opportunity here if other metrics are strong. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

Kinetik Holdings does have some risks, we noticed 3 warning signs (and 2 which are a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

