Kineta to Present Pre-clinical Data on VISTA and CD27 Programs at SITC 2022 Annual Meeting

SEATTLE, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kineta, Inc. (“Kineta” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel immunotherapies in oncology, announced today that two abstracts have been accepted for presentation at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 37th Annual Meeting, to be held November 8-12, 2022 onsite in Boston, MA and online.

Thierry Guillaudeux, Ph.D., Kineta’s Chief Scientific Officer, will highlight developmental progress of two of the Company’s novel immuno-oncology antibody therapeutics. The poster presentations will provide an overview of KVA12123 (formerly referred to as KVA12.1), Kineta’s IND-ready VISTA blocking immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer patients with advanced solid tumors that is scheduled to initiate a Phase 1 clinical trial in the fourth quarter of 2022, and the anti-CD27 agonist antibody lead candidate in development for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

Presentation Details:

Title: KVA12123 (formerly referred to as KVA12.1): an anti-VISTA monoclonal antibody with strong single agent anti-tumor activity and no evidence of cytokine mediated toxicity
Abstract Number: 425
Presenter: Thierry Guillaudeux, Ph.D.
Date / Time:  November 10-11, 2022 9:00 A.M. - 9:00 P.M.   Eastern Time
Session Type: In-Person and e-Poster Presentation

Title: CD27 an emerging immuno-oncology target at the cross-roads of innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune responses
Abstract Number: 1341
Presenter: Thierry Guillaudeux, Ph.D.
Date / Time: November 10-11, 2022 9:00 A.M. - 9:00 P.M. Eastern Time
Session Type: In-Person and e-Poster Presentation

Kineta is a clinical-stage biotechnology company with a mission to develop next generation immunotherapies that transform patients’ lives. Kineta has leveraged its expertise in innate immunity with an intent to develop first or best-in-class immunotherapies that address the major challenges with current cancer therapy.   For more information on Kineta, please visit www.kinetabio.com, and follow Kineta on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

PiiONEER™ Platform is focused on developing fully human monoclonal antibodies that target novel innate immune pathways. It was designed for the discovery and development of first or best-in-class immunotherapies that address the major challenges with cancer immune resistance to current therapies. Utilization of the PiiONEER™ Platform results in novel, well-characterized lead antibody therapeutics that can be efficiently advanced into formal IND-enabling and clinical studies.

KVA12123 (formerly referred to as KVA12.1) is a potentially differentiated VISTA blocking immunotherapy to address the problem of immunosuppression in the tumor microenvironment. It is a fully human engineered IgG1 monoclonal antibody that was designed to bind to VISTA through a unique epitope. KVA12123 may be an effective immunotherapy for many types of cancer including NSCLC (lung), colorectal, renal cell carcinoma, head and neck, and ovarian. These initial target indications represent a significant unmet medical need with a large worldwide commercial opportunity for KVA12123.

Anti-CD27 mAb program: Kineta has developed a diverse set of anti-CD27 agonist antibodies. They are fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that demonstrate low nanomolar (nM) binding affinity to CD27 in humans. In preclinical studies, Kineta’s selected lead anti-CD27 agonist mAbs induce T cell proliferation and secretion of cytokines involved in T cell priming and recruitment, demonstrating the ability to potentiate new anti-tumor responses.

Additional Information and Where to Find It
This press release may be deemed to be solicitation material with respect to the proposed transactions between Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (“Yumanity”) and Kineta and between Yumanity and Janssen Pharmaceutica NV (“Janssen”). In connection with the proposed transactions, Yumanity filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on August 29, 2022 a registration statement on Form S-4 (the “Initial Registration Statement”), as amended by Amendment No. 1 to the Initial Registration Statement filed with the SEC on October 3, 2022 and Amendment No. 2 to the Initial Registration Statement filed with the SEC on October 24, 2022 (together with the Initial Registration Statement, the “Registration Statement”), which contains a preliminary proxy statement and prospectus. The Registration Statement has not yet become effective. Yumanity will mail the definitive proxy statement/prospectus to the Yumanity securityholders, and the securities may not be sold or exchanged until the Registration Statement becomes effective. Investors and securityholders of Yumanity and Kineta are urged to read these materials when they become available because they will contain important information about Yumanity, Kineta and the proposed transactions. This press release is not a substitute for the Registration Statement, definitive proxy statement/prospectus or any other documents that Yumanity may file with the SEC or send to securityholders in connection with the proposed transactions.

Investors and securityholders may obtain free copies of the documents filed with the SEC, once available, on Yumanity’s website at www.yumanity.com, on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or by directing a request to Yumanity’s Investor Relations at (212) 213-0006 ext. 331.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Participants in the Solicitation
Each of Yumanity, Kineta and their respective directors and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the stockholders of Yumanity in connection with the proposed transactions. Information about the executive officers and directors of Yumanity is set forth in Yumanity’s Definitive Proxy Statement on Schedule 14A relating to the 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, filed with the SEC on April 25, 2022. Other information regarding the interests of such individuals, who may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies for the stockholders of Yumanity, is set forth in the preliminary proxy statement/prospectus included in the Registration Statement and will be set forth in the definitive proxy statement/prospectus and any other relevant documents to be filed with the SEC. You may obtain free copies of these documents as described above.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding Kineta’s plans for pre-clinical and clinical studies, regulatory filings, investor returns and anticipated drug effects in human subjects; statements regarding the proposed merger between Yumanity and Kineta and the proposed asset sale to Janssen, including whether and when the transactions will be consummated; statements about the structure, timing and completion of the proposed transactions; and other statements that are not historical in nature. You are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties inherent in Kineta’s business which could significantly affect expected results, including, without limitation, progress of drug development, ability to raise capital to fund drug development, clinical testing and regulatory approval, developments in raw material and personnel costs and legislative, fiscal and other regulatory measures. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Except as required by law, Kineta undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the issuance of this press release.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Kineta, Inc. :
Jacques Bouchy
SVP Business Development & Corporate Communications
+1 206-378-0400
jbouchy@kineta.us

Investor Relations:
John Mullaly
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
jmullaly@lifesciadvisors.com

Source: Kineta, Inc.


