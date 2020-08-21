Kinesis Range flat bar ‘fitness’ bike review

It seems weird calling a bike with an electric motor a fitness bike, but Kinesis has actually got its marketing spot on. With something as fun to ride in as many places as the Range is, we found ourselves looking for excuses to use it as often as possible and then go as far and fast as possible every time.

Design and geometry

With it’s sparkly, iridescent, metallic purple/blue mix ‘Galactic’ paintwork and Fazua Evation battery and motor system housed in an oversize alloy downtube, the Range has obvious similarities with the Kinesis Rise trail hardtail we have previously reviewed.

The alloy frame is totally bike-specific though with a smaller head tube and much smaller diameter rear stays. Rather than suspension, you get the same carbon fibre adventure bike fork Kinesis fit to their titanium Tripster ATR bike complete with ‘everything’ mount bosses for bottles or bags. The frame is also fully rack and mudguard ready.

Geometry is also more road/gravel biased with a 70.5-degree head angle, 74-degree seat angle and 386mm reach on the medium we tested. The Fazua system also locks into place for better security around town. There’s still room for 50mm 700c tyres if you want to upsize from the 44mm width rubber fitted.

Components and build

The WTB Byway tyres supplied are a great choice for the bike with plenty of buoyant bounce in ride and light enough to capitalise on the extra power assist away from stoplights. They don’t do badly on light/dry off-road either but they do lack reinforced protection when you start thumping through rockier sections regularly. We did some of the test with the denser tread and fatter carcass of the 50mm WTB Venture and that was definitely a step up in capability and comfort when it came to rougher outings. Either way, the Sector GCe wheels are tubeless-ready and use higher torque rated E-bike hubs. Shimano’s dependably durable 10-speed Deore group does a perfectly respectable job of driving and braking with a 42T single ring Praxis chainring attached to the Fazua bottom bracket.

The Evation system is unique in including motor and battery in a single case so you can totally remove the 3.3kg block and use a blanking plate to create a useful cargo ‘hull’ in the belly of the bike. Crank length and Ritchey stem are size-specific with a 720mm Ritchey low rise bar giving acceptable off-road confidence without compromising car wing mirror clearance when filtering through traffic.

