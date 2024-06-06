Kiner-Falefa has winning hit in 9th inning and Blue Jays beat Orioles 3-2

TORONTO (AP) — Isiah Kiner-Falefa drove in the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Baltimore Orioles 3-2 on Wednesday night.

Justin Turner singled off Craig Kimbrel (0-2) to begin the ninth, his third hit of the game.

Cavan Biggio ran for Turner, advanced to second base on Kimbrel’s errant pick-off throw before moving to third on a fly ball and scoring on Kiner-Falefa’s base hit to right field. Kiner-Falefa had two hits and two RBIs.

Yimi García (2-0) worked one inning for the win.

Anthony Santander homered for the Orioles, opening the scoring with a 436-foot leadoff homer in the second, his 12th. The second-deck drive came off Blue Jays right-hander José Berríos.

Later in the inning, Ramón Urías drove in Cedric Mullins with a two-out double.

Toronto tied in the bottom half. George Springer drew a leadoff walk, advanced to third on Justin Turner’s double and scored on Alejandro Kirk’s sacrifice fly. Kiner-Falefa followed with an RBI single.

Orioles right-hander Albert Suárez allowed two runs and five hits in five innings in his sixth start of the season. He walked one and struck out four.

Bo Bichette doubled off Jacob Webb to begin the bottom of the sixth but Webb struck out Kiner-Falefa on three pitches to end the inning.

Berríos allowed two runs and six hits in six innings. He matched a season-high with three walks and struck out two.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays LHP Yusei Kikuchi (2-5, 3.66 ERA) will try to snap a seven-start winless streak in Thursday's series finale. The Orioles had not named a starter. Triple-A LHP Cade Povich joined the team in Toronto on Wednesday but was not added to the roster.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Ian Harrison, The Associated Press