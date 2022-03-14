Kinepolis Group

Kinepolis covenant holiday extended until 31 December 2022

14 March 2022, 5.45 pm

Inside information

As a result of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, Kinepolis reached an agreement with its financial institutions at the beginning of 2021 to exempt its bank debt from covenants (a so-called covenant holiday) until 30 June 2022. Kinepolis closed the year 2021 with a strong liquidity position, a recovery in profitability and solvency in the second half of the year and a decrease in the net financial debt, but applies the principle of prudence and reached an agreement with its financial institutions to extend the covenant holiday until 31 December 2022.

This means that, among other things, the conditions regarding the maximum debt ratio in relation to EBITDAL will remain suspended until the end of 2022. These conditions, which apply solely to bank debt, have been replaced by, among other things, a liquidity covenant, which means that the sum of the available cash and confirmed credit lines must be at least € 30.0 million during the term of the covenant holiday.

