Which kinds of photo ID do you need to vote Nov. 7 in Missouri and Kansas?

Voters in Kansas and Missouri will head to the polls to weigh in on local candidates and ballot initiatives in the Nov. 7 election.

To do so, they’ll need identification — and the laws for acceptable voter ID vary between the two states.

Here’s a quick and simple guide to the voter IDs accepted at polling sites on either side of the state line.

What type of ID do I need to vote in Missouri?

Under voter ID laws that went into effect in Missouri last year, the ID you use to vote must meet three criteria:

It must be issued by either the state of Missouri or the federal government.

It must bear your name and a photo of you.

It must not be expired.

Eligible IDs include a Missouri driver’s license, a Missouri non-driving photo ID card, a military ID, a veteran’s card with a photo on it or a non-expired U.S. passport. Consult the Missouri secretary of state’s website for the full list.

Ineligible IDs include an out-of-state driver’s license, any photo ID issued by another state, an expired U.S. passport, a utility bill, a bank statement, a school ID or a workplace ID.

What type of ID do I need to vote in Kansas?

Kansas requires a photo ID in order to vote, but doesn’t require that it be issued by the federal government or the state of Kansas. Many forms of ID are acceptable as long as they bear your name and photo. If the ID has an expiration date, it must be unexpired unless you are 65 or older.

Eligible IDs include a driver’s license or other photo ID from any state, a U.S. passport, a student ID from a Kansas university, an employee ID from a government office, a public assistance ID card and more. Consult the Kansas secretary of state’s website for the full list.

Ineligible IDs include an expired ID, a school ID from outside of Kansas, an employee ID not issued by a government office, a utility bill, a bank statement or an ID without your photo on it.

Can I still vote without an eligible ID?

Yes — as long as you are registered, you can still vote in Missouri or Kansas. However, without the eligible IDs listed above, you will be given a provisional ballot, which are reviewed and, if approved, are counted later.

Story continues

In Missouri, that means your vote will only be counted if you show an eligible ID later that day or if the signature on your ballot matches the one on your registration application. Your local election authority will decide whether the signatures match.

In Kansas, that means your vote will be sealed and may be counted during the week after the election. The staff of your local election office ultimately decides whether to recommend that county officials count provisional ballots based on their reason for being issued.

Do you have more questions about voting in Missouri or Kansas? Ask the Service Journalism team at kcq@kcstar.com.