Kindred star Micah Stock on Kevin's dynamic with Dana and his season 1 finale predicament

Alamin Yohannes
·8 min read

WARNING: This post contains spoilers from Kindred season 1.

Kevin Franklin (Micah Stock) found himself living his nightmare in the Kindred season 1 finale.

As the series begins, Kevin is immediately drawn to LA transplant and aspiring soap writer Dana James (Mallori Johnson). Their budding romance gets complicated when Dana uncontrollably starts getting pulled into the past, and Kevin steps up to be her partner on the wild journey. Kevin's biggest worry as they venture into the past and are separated from one another is that he'll get left there alone — which is exactly how the first season ends.

We spoke to Stock about being part of the Octavia Butler adaptation, working with Johnson, and how Kevin will handle the 1800s on his own.

Kindred
Kindred

Richard Ducree/FX Micah Stock as Kevin Franklin

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: How familiar were you with Kindred before landing the role? What research did you do about the book itself or the time period?

MICAH STOCK: I was familiar with Octavia Butler prior as a cultural icon and thinker, but had only read Parable of the Sower. When this came my way, I dove into the script and was inspired by the fact that it had Branden [Jacob-Jenkins]'s name on it. Immediately after reading that, I dove into the novel. Certainly we dove into the book itself because for a lot of us it felt fruitful to have this connection to Octavia's work. Everybody sort of went off of their path, but we had shared readings of passages from the novel. We were able to talk to this wonderful woman named Ayana Jamieson, who runs the Octavia Butler Legacy Project, and she was an incredible resource. I did have a few reference books for the time period, but the truth is from Kevin's perspective, he knows what he learned from his high school history class. I had a few books on my reference shelf to go back for certain factoids, but deep research into the period wasn't part of it.

The present on Kindred is our present instead of the 1970s. From your perspective, how does that change the Dana-Kevin dynamic we see compared to the original text?

That was a choice that Branden made, but to me it makes perfect sense. The book came out in the late 1970s and Octavia was trying to hold a mirror to the present, and now the present has changed and a lot of people who are close to Octavia and in those circles approved of the decision because she wanted to reflect the period that she was in. That shifted other aspects of Dana and Kevin's life and relationship. People don't get married as young.

And I think for Branden, that created a kind of like, an excitement about okay, how do we modernize this and keep it fresh?

On the show, Dana and Kevin are just getting to know each other as the time traveling begins. What was it like to develop that chemistry with Mallori as Dana?

We have to believe that they would go on this journey together, right? If you look at them from an outside perspective, you have to wonder why the hell he'd hang around. It's that undeniable pull that we feel a few times in our lives towards a person or a thing. Kevin feels that for Dana. That's why he goes back to the hospital in episode 4. He hasn't prepared to go back in time, but he knows he needs to be around her.

The first episode was like a two-week first friend date for Mallori and I. We were able to get to know each other and build a connection shooting that episode because it's such a precursor to the rest of the season. The truth is, Dana and Kevin are both outsiders. When they meet, each has a lot of outsider-ness and they reach out from the thick smog and grab hold of each other.

Kindred
Kindred

Richard Ducree/FX Mallori Johnson as Dana, Micah Stock as Kevin Franklin

Kevin spends a lot of time with Thomas Weylin in the past. Can you share some memories of filming scenes with Ryan Kwanten?

Ryan's a deeply devoted actor, so in terms of filming with him, it was exciting because I knew I had a scene partner who had done their homework. I love doing those scenes with him on a creative level. From a story perspective, it was complicated and that was one of the reasons I was attracted to [this project.]

I think a lot of us would like to think that we go back in the past and stand true to our values and morals; we'd tell people what we think and what's wrong with them. It's just not realistic because their survival, especially Dana's, depends on Kevin ingratiating himself with these people who are products of their time. It's also dangerous because there are times when Kevin forgets how awful they are. He develops these relationships with them and even starts to feel for Margaret [Gayle Rankin] as a woman in an abusive relationship, which Dana calls him out for. There were little moments where he almost forgot that they were the people they were.

In the past, Kevin has a hard time with a lot of what he's seeing and many of the conversations he has with folks in the past. Can you talk to me about the trajectory of Kevin's journey in the past?

It was important to me, and I think to the wider cast, that even though our show features time travel, this unreal thing, that we treat it as realistically as possible. When we went back, Kevin didn't think it's real at first. He thinks it's some sort of like old acid and he's tripping. He can't conceive it at first, but in many ways it's reflective of the differences white and Black people encounter in dangerous situations. Kevin has the privilege to respond slowly. Dana gets back and immediately goes into survival mode because Black people experience that danger on a daily basis in modern society. Perhaps not as much as in 1815, but certainly more than white people do. It was important for me to track the slowness of him figuring out the situation. By episode 5, he recognizes what the game is and becomes an active participant in both protecting Dana and trying to elicit change in this world as much as possible.

Part of the story is Kevin is insulated from a lot of the worst things that happen on the plantation because of his whiteness. He hears people say awful things and sees the enslaved people around the plantation, but he is protected from the most brutal abuses they experience. That shifts later in the season when he learns Tom [Kwanten] has been raping women on the plantation and impregnating them. That's when Kevin goes from, 'I have to maintain the framework to protect him and Dana,' to not being able to ignore it anymore. It was really important for Branden to show those differences in what Kevin's life looks like on the plantation versus Dana's.

Kevin struggles with addiction, and being in the past becomes a stressor that he does not share with Dana. Did you speak with Branden about what that would add to Kevin's story?

We talked about how we would track that because we didn't want the whole season to be about whether or not he would fall off the wagon. It was important for him to weave it in a more subtle way. In talking to friends and others struggling with addiction who were living sober lives and experienced relapses, they share that relapses often happen when you think you're totally fine, then suddenly you're at dinner, have a glass of wine and you didn't even realize. Kevin isn't necessarily struggling not to drink for most of the season. He's just going through this awful experience. In that moment when he's in the tavern with Tom and he gets pushed, it's sort of down the hatch and process at a later time sort of thing.

In terms of adding that element to the story, that was a helpful catalyst for realizing Kevin might not make it through this situation. It's another element of his personality that makes it feel like Kevin is a great guy, but he might fuck this up.

The season ends with Kevin in the past. From your perspective, how do you think this version of Kevin will cope with being stuck in the past alone?

People who are repeatedly exposed to traumatic situations tend to adapt to them, and I think Kevin is probably no different from that. He will try to maintain himself and some semblance of self as much as possible. We saw what happened to Olivia after spending the years in the past as a modern woman. Kevin has a long road to figuring out what kind of man he's going to be. We don't know what he will encounter, but I hope we get to see it.

This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.

Kindred season 1 is currently available to stream on Hulu.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content:

Latest Stories

  • Jets move Wilson up to No. 2 QB, still expect White to start

    FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson is moving up on the New York Jets' quarterback depth chart this week. Coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday the benched former starter is being promoted from No. 3 to the backup behind current starter Mike White, who is dealing with a rib injury but is expected to make his fourth straight start Sunday against the Detroit Lions. “Zach's been doing a great job,” Saleh said. “He has been deliberate in his approach over the last three weeks. He's been holding h

  • Bobrovsky blanks former team, Panthers score 4 on Jackets

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 22 shots, and the Florida Panthers beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-0 on Tuesday night. It was the first shutout of the season for Bobrovsky, who played with Columbus from 2013-19. The Panthers got goals from Brandon Montour, Matthew Tkachuk, Aleksander Barkov and Sam Reinhart as they halted a two-game skid. Bobrovsky had struggled in November and lost his starting job to Spencer Knight late last month in a loss to the Blue Jackets. But with Knight o

  • Women's hockey league plans to double salary cap to $1.5M US

    The Premier Hockey Federation is doubling down on women's hockey by announcing plans to increase its salary cap to $1.5 million US per team for the 2023-24 season in an aggressive bid to deepen its talent pool by offering players an opportunity to earn a living wage. The increase, announced Wednesday morning, will double each team's current cap of $750,000 this season, and is part of an overall $25 million, three-year commitment approved by the league's board of governors 11 months ago. The PHF

  • Golden Knights leading scorer Jack Eichel placed on IR

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Vegas Golden Knights leading scorer Jack Eichel was placed on injured reserve because of a lower-body injury, the club confirmed Monday. The designation means Eichel must miss at least seven days dating back to when he couldn't physically play. Defenseman Zach Whitecould went out Sunday with a lower-body injury, and on Monday was placed on long-term IR, the team confirmed. That designation means Whitecloud will miss at least 10 games and 24 days. The Knights announced on Twitter

  • Falcons release RB Williams after injury-shortened season

    FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday released running back Damien Williams, the veteran who never returned after a rib injury in his first game with the team. The release of Williams came one day after coach Arthur Smith announced rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder will start in Sunday's game at New Orleans. Marcus Mariota has been benched, leaving his status for the remainder of the season uncertain. Smith said the switch to Ridder was performance based, but added Mariota is

  • Syndergaard, Dodgers complete $13 million, 1-year contract

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Right-hander Noah Syndergaard and the Los Angeles Dodgers finalized their $13 million, one-year contract on Friday. Syndergaard can earn an additional 1.5 million in performance bonuses as part of the deal, $500,000 each for 130, 150 and 175 innings. Syndergaard began last season with the Los Angeles Angels, posting a 3.83 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 15 starts. The 30-year-old right-hander was traded to the Philadelphia Phillies in August and his numbers fell off. His ERA balloon

  • At 41, Craig Anderson is doing what few goalies have done in NHL history

    At 41-years-old, Craig Anderson is defying Father Time with strong play for the Buffalo Sabres. But how does he stack up with other goalies that starred over the age of 40 in NHL history?

  • Chiefs' Reid: Kelce was destined to be 'something special'

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Andy Reid knew the tall, gangly tight end with the soft hands, deceptive speed and unique ability to get wide open could become a star the moment he first laid eyes on him during a college football game about a decade ago. Travis Kelce was playing for Cincinnati at the time, and Reid showed up at one of his games to watch his own son, Spencer, who was then a tailback for Temple. Reid already knew a bit about the Kelce family having just drafted Travis's big brother, Jason

  • Broncos rule out Russell Wilson for Cardinals game Sunday

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson cleared concussion protocol, but will be held out of the Denver's game against the Arizona Cardinals, coach Nanthaniel Hackett said Friday. Hackett said Wilson wasn't pleased with the decision, but the Broncos want to take every precaution with their 34-year-old quarterback's health. Wilson sustained a concussion on a head-first dive into several defenders at the goal line following a 14-yard scramble against the Kansas City Chiefs last

  • Brampton, Ont., to host women's hockey world championship in 2023

    CALGARY — The women's hockey world championship is returning to the Greater Toronto Area after nearly 25 years. Brampton, Ont., was announced as the next host of the international tournament by Hockey Canada and the Ontario Women’s Hockey Association on Thursday. The CAA Centre will host the international tournament from April 5 to 16. "We look forward to welcoming fans of all ages to Brampton in April as we celebrate the best women’s hockey players in the world," said Marin Hickox, director of

  • Wagner, Banchero lead Magic past Raptors for 3rd win in row

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Franz Wagner scored 23 points, Paolo Banchero added 20 points and 12 rebounds and the Orlando Magic beat the Toronto Raptors 111-99 Sunday night for their third straight win. The Magic didn't win three in a row at any point last season. Orlando's last three-game winning streak was in February 2021. “You put three games in a row — I think we’re headed in the right direction,” Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said. “We’re asking our guys to defend at a high level, which they did. We’

  • Pirates sign RHP Velasquez in hopes of bolstering rotation

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates signed right-handed pitcher Vince Velasquez to a one-year, $3.15 million contract on Tuesday in an attempt to give their young starting rotation a veteran presence. The 30-year-old Velasquez spent last season working primarily as a reliever with the Chicago White Sox. Velasquez went 3-3 with a 4.78 ERA in 27 appearances for Chicago, with nine starts. He pitched well down the stretch for the White Sox, posting a 2.92 ERA with 24 strikeouts in his final 11

  • Pitcher Chris Bassitt, Blue Jays finalize $63M, 3-year deal

    TORONTO (AP) — Right-hander Chris Bassitt and the Toronto Blue Jays finalized their $63 million, three-year contract on Friday. “Couldn’t be more excited to call this place home for at least the next three years,” Bassitt posted on Twitter along with a photo of the diamond at Rogers Centre. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to join this special group. Let’s do something special.” Bassitt, 33, was 15-9 with a 3.42 ERA this year for the New York Mets, setting career highs with 30 starts, 181 2/3 i

  • Gaudreau OT goal lifts Blue Jackets over Kings 6-5

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Johnny Gaudreau scored 40 seconds into overtime and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Los Angeles Kings 6-5 Sunday night for their second straight win. Jack Roslovic had two goals and two assists, Patrik Laine had a goal and two assists, and Boone Jenner and rookie Kirill Marchenko also scored for the Blue Jackets. Gaudreau and Vladislav Gavrikov each had two assists and Elvis Merzilikins stopped 33 shots. Anze Kopitar scored twice, and Blake Lizotte, Jaret Anderson-Dolan

  • Patriots rally for 27-13 win over Cardinals, Murray hurt

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Mac Jones threw for 235 yards, Raekwon McMillan had a crucial fumble return for a touchdown and the New England Patriots rallied for a 27-13 win on Monday night over the Arizona Cardinals, who lost starting quarterback Kyler Murray in the first quarter to a potentially serious knee injury. New England trailed 13-10 at the break but tied the game at 13-all early in the third quarter after a short field goal. The Patriots got their game-changing play and a 20-13 lead later i

  • Capitals defeat Jets 5-2 behind four-goal second period

    WINNIPEG — Charlie Lindgren really appreciated it when the Washington Capitals mounted a four-goal lead in Sunday’s second period against the Winnipeg Jets. The netminder showed his thanks by foiling Winnipeg’s comeback attempt for a 5-2 Washington victory. “To score four goals, as a goalie you love it,” Lindgren said. “It’s just a credit to our guys again for competing tonight, working hard, putting the puck in the net. “Winnipeg obviously pushed back towards the end of the second. They pushed

  • Reports: Blue Jays agree to deal with right-hander Chris Bassitt pending physical

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to a deal with right-hander Chris Bassitt pending a physical, according to multiple media reports. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported the deal to be worth US$63 million over three years. The 33-year-old is an imposing figure on the mound at six-foot-five and 220 pounds. Bassitt has a 46-34 record with a 3.45 earned-run average, 671 strikeouts and 228 walks in 737 1/3 innings pitched with the Chicago White Sox, Oakland and the New York Mets. He was 15-9 with a

  • Is Maple Leafs' Nick Robertson injury-prone?

    Forward Nick Robertson will be out of the Maple Leafs lineup for six-to-eight weeks after suffering a shoulder injury but is the latest setback for the 21-year-old part of a more worrying trend?

  • NHL awards: Who should hockey's top prizes be renamed after?

    With the NBA renaming several of its individual awards, we decided to do the same for some of the NHL's biggest prizes.

  • Ovechkin scores 800th goal as Capitals beat Blackhawks 7-3

    CHICAGO (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored three times to become the third NHL player with 800 career goals, and the streaking Washington Capitals beat the lowly Chicago Blackhawks 7-3 on Tuesday night. Nic Dowd, Anthony Mantha, Trevor van Riemsdyk and Dmitry Orlov also scored as Washington earned its fifth straight win. Conor Sheary had two assists, and Charlie Lindgren made 26 stops. The Capitals went 6-2-1 during a nine-game stretch that had only one home date. Chicago dropped to 1-11-1 in its last