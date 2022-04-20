'Kindness is a superpower': What Sesame Street Muppets told USA TODAY about community, diversity

Kristen DelGuzzi, Jaden Amos, Carli Pierson and Thuan Le Elston, USA TODAY
·7 min read

"Sesame Street" Muppets are eager to share what they've learned from their new community projects, including The Welcome Garden, and how neighbors can help each other deal with scary things, like COVID-19. USA TODAY chatted with two of these neighbors: the show's first Asian Muppet, Ji-Young, a Korean American who loves her electric guitar and skateboard, and Abby Cadabby, a fairy in training with wings and a magic wand.

Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit organization behind "Sesame Street," on Wednesday released new bilingual videos and resources as part of an ongoing initiative to help families talk to young children about identity and inclusivity. Fresh from their new community garden, Ji-Young, 7, and Abby Cadabby, 4, spoke with USA TODAY's Editorial Board members Kristen DelGuzzi, Thuan Le Elston, Jaden Amos and Carli Pierson – and Pierson's daughters Emiliana, 6, and Ines, 4. Their conversation has been edited for clarity, length and flow.

Kristen: Ji-Young and Abby, you look like you've been friends for awhile. Can you tell us how you met?

Ji-Young: I'm kinda new on Sesame Street. We just kind of met being part of this community together, and I was like wow cool, wings! Wanna be friends?

&quot;Sesame Street&quot; Muppets Ji-Young, 7, and Abby Cadabby, 4, meet in March 2022 with Editorial Board members Jaden Amos, right, Kristen DelGuzzi, Thuan Le Elston and Carli Pierson. Carli&#39;s holding her daughters, 6-year-old Emiliana, left, and 4-year-old Ines.
"Sesame Street" Muppets Ji-Young, 7, and Abby Cadabby, 4, meet in March 2022 with Editorial Board members Jaden Amos, right, Kristen DelGuzzi, Thuan Le Elston and Carli Pierson. Carli's holding her daughters, 6-year-old Emiliana, left, and 4-year-old Ines.

Abby: What was really cool is Ji-Young skated in on her skateboard. She's a fierce skateboard rider. You know I wish one day I can fly, and then I can pull you on your skateboard.

Ji-Young: Oh my gosh!

Abby: Like, we just kind of connected right away because we were so excited to meet each other. And we like meeting new people.

Helping 'Sesame Street' make history: How a 'Top Chef' judge helps her childhood show introduce Ji-Young

Thuan: Ji-Young, how are you liking Sesame Street so far?

Ji-Young: Ah, Sesame Street is the best place to live. There's so many different kinds of, like, we are seeing people and monsters and animals and, all things. We all live here together, and we all get along no matter what you look like.

Abby: I guess we just got a heart connection. That's what I like to call it, a heart connection – you know when you feel something inside and the kind of feeling that makes you want to hug people?

Thuan: That's nice, Abby. Carli's daughters, do you have any questions for Ji-Young and Abby?

Emiliana, 6: Abby, do you have a pet?

From left, Editorial Board members Thuan Le Elston, Kristen DelGuzzi, Jaden Amos and Carli Pierson (holding daughters Emiliana, left, and Ines) meet Muppets Abby Cadabby and Ji-Young on March 16, 2022.
From left, Editorial Board members Thuan Le Elston, Kristen DelGuzzi, Jaden Amos and Carli Pierson (holding daughters Emiliana, left, and Ines) meet Muppets Abby Cadabby and Ji-Young on March 16, 2022.

Abby, 4: I have lots of pets in the Welcome Garden, because I take care of a lot of little animals. I guess you could say butterflies and bees are my pets. They're so important, right? And then Elmo just got a new puppy, named Tango, and he shares his pet with all of us.

Ines, 4: I wanna see Elmo.

Abby: I don't think he's here. I'm sorry. We will tell him you said hello, though.

Ji-Young, 7: You have a special message you want us to give to Elmo?

Emiliana: I want to tell him that we can visit him anytime, whenever he wants.

Abby: You're always welcome here!

Thuan: Abby and Ji-Young, we hear you have a new project. A new garden? Tell us about this garden.

Ji-Young: It's really cool. Every body from the community, we all painted different rocks and put them in our rock garden.

Abby: It's super cool because, you know, it has all kinds of fruits and vegetables that we share and we work on together.

Ji-Young: The rock garden is like a new addition to our beautiful community garden. I painted a music note on mine 'cause I love rock music. What's cool is that all the rocks were different shapes and sizes and colors, but put them all together and it looks really beautiful.

Abby: It's all things that we love and we do and celebrated each other.

Thanksgiving video: Melissa King talks about working with 'Sesame Street'

Jaden: Hi guys. Ji-Young, I'm also Korean. I had to let you know that I'm Korean, too.

Ji-Young: What?! Annyeonghaseyo (Korean for hello)!

Sesame Street&#39;s Abby Cadabby and Ji-Young answer questions from Editorial Board members Kristen DelGuzzi, right, Thuan Le Elston and Jaden Amos on March 16, 2022.
Sesame Street's Abby Cadabby and Ji-Young answer questions from Editorial Board members Kristen DelGuzzi, right, Thuan Le Elston and Jaden Amos on March 16, 2022.

Jaden: So things have been so different because of COVID. What are you guys doing to stay safe and take care of your community on Sesame Street?

Abby: Well, right now, we're pretty safe here because we've all been tested and everything's fine.

Ji-Young: And you know what, no matter what I always listen to the grown-ups in my life, like my mom and dad and my grandma who lives with us. I listen to them, and they help us figure out how to do our part to stay healthy and safe. And keep everybody in our community safe, too.

Children's mental health: My young clients build a coping tool box. It's a simple way to help.

Abby: And that's where the community garden was really good, too, because we were able to put baskets together and take them to people who had to stay inside for a while.

Ji-Young: It was a fun way to stay outside, and have fun outside.

Jaden: I'm so happy to hear that. There are, though, a lot of big, really scary things happening in the world. What do you guys do when you have these really big feelings?

Abby: When I have big feelings, I talk to my mommy and daddy about it, and my step-daddy. Sometimes I talk to my friends.

Ji-Young: I think, when you have big feelings, it's important to remember that it's OK to have those feelings. But you know you can talk to a friend or a safe grown-up, and that can help you feel a lot better.

&quot;Sesame Street&quot; show&#39;s first Asian American Muppet, Korean American Ji-Young, and Abby Cadabby, a fairy in training with wings and a magic wand.
"Sesame Street" show's first Asian American Muppet, Korean American Ji-Young, and Abby Cadabby, a fairy in training with wings and a magic wand.

Kristen: Girls, for 4 and 7, you sound so grown-up and so smart. We work at a newspaper. You know what a newspaper is, right?

Abby: Yeah, it's about storytelling and shining a light on things, so people know what's going on.

Ji-Young: It's a big world and lots of stuff is happening, so it's great to stay in the know.

Kristen: Thuan and Jaden, I think that Ji-Young and Abby could work with us.

Jaden: I think so too.

Abby: We could be like the Garden Gab!

Ji-Young: Yes, yes, yes, yes, the Garden Gab!

Thuan: What do you want to be when you grow up?

Ji-Young: Everybody knows I want to be a rock star. But you know today, I also want to be a veterinarian. And today also want to be a pro skateboarder. And I don't want to go into space, but I want to be that guy who presses the button.

Abby: I think his name is Roger. OK, Roger Roger ...

Ji-Young: Yeah, I want to be the NASA Roger.

Abby: You know what I like about Ji-Young? She writes songs, and I like to do rhymes 'cause I love words and poetry.

Ji-Young: Wait, what do you want to be when you grow up, Abby?

Abby: I think that I would like to have an animal rescue. I know I'm a wish fairy, and I'm supposed to help people with their wishes, and I have a magic wand and everything, but my mommy told me the most powerful magic comes from your heart.

Kristen: Before we let you go, is there any last message or anything that you would like to share with people?

Ji-Young: I just want to say how much I love living on Sesame Street and how much I love that no matter who you are, or where you come from or what you look like, we can all belong here and be friends.

Abby: And kindness is a superpower, and that we're all in this world together. We're all part of nature, so we're all connected. And we're connected with our hearts. So follow your heart and be kind.

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page, on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter. To respond to a column, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Sesame Street Muppets to USA TODAY: Community, diversity are important

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu victorious in return to court

    STUTTGART, Germany — Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu was victorious in her return to action after a long layoff. The 21-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., overcame some nervy moments in the first set en route to a 7-6 (5), 6-3 win over Germany's Jule Niemeier on Tuesday in first-round action at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix. Andreescu trailed 5-3 in the first set before rallying to win, then went up a break early in the second set en route to the victory. The Canadian faced six break points,

  • Blue Jays analyst Buck Martinez leaving TV booth for cancer treatment

    Sunday's series finale between the Blue Jays and visiting Oakland Athletics will be the last game for Toronto broadcaster Buck Martinez "for a little while" as he prepares for cancer treatment. The 73-year-old analyst for Sportsnet announced his diagnosis through a statement Sunday morning. "I've been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans, colleagues, staff and players since I arrived here in 1981, and that continued support through this next challenge means the world

  • Blue Jays hold off Athletics after strong showings from Manoah, Gurriel Jr.

    Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drilled a single and double, scored two runs and knocked in another in the Toronto Blue Jays scored 4-3 win in the rubber match against the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

  • Should OG Anunoby get an expanded offensive role in Game 3?

    The Toronto Raptors appear to be searching for solutions against the 76ers and one may have shown itself in the latter stages of their Game 2 loss.

  • Donald Fehr doesn't deserve to name NHLPA successor

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie react to the findings of the independent report on the NHLPA's role in the Kyle Beach investigation, and whether Donald Fehr should shoulder responsibility.

  • Vancouver urban Indigenous hoops teams win big at All Native Basketball Tournament

    Kobe McKnight was living his dream of playing a championship game in the All Native Basketball tournament when he realized the Burnaby Chiefs were about to win it. With only a minute and 43 seconds left in the game against the Prince Rupert Cubs, the shooting guard sensed victory. With his cousin — playing for the Cubs — checking him, McKnight faked going right, crossed the ball to the left, and launched a three-point shot, the ball arcing in the air then sliding into the net. "That's where I th

  • Moncton runner Geneviève Lalonde taking a break from competition

    Olympic runner Geneviève Lalonde of Moncton has announced she is taking a break from competition. But she isn't retiring. The 30-year-old who reclaimed the Canadian record in the women's 3,000-metre steeplechase at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics said she hasn't stopped training or competing since she began her athletics career nearly two decades ago. Lalonde said she is opting out of competing this summer season, which is the most strenuous time for track athletes as they train and compete between Apri

  • 76ers beat Raptors at their own game in series-opening blowout

    The Sixers played the Raptors' own game on Saturday and did it better than them.

  • New Glasgow coach ready to step behind bench for Team Canada U-18 men's team

    When Hockey Canada recently announced its coaching staff for the men's under-18 team set to play in the world championship, the reaction surprised assistant coach Kori Cheverie. Cheverie, who is from New Glasgow, N.S., didn't imagine being the first woman selected to coach a national men's hockey team would get the attention it did. "I didn't expect it to kind of blow up all over social media, by any means," Cheverie said from Germany, where the team is preparing for its tournament opener agains

  • Granlund's shootout winner leads Predators over Flames 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored his 40th goal of the season and Mikael Granlund had the only goal of the shootout to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night. Filip Forsberg also scored and Juuse Saros made 19 saves in regulation and overtime for Nashville, winners of two of three. The Predators entered Tuesday in the Western Conference’s top wild card position, tied in points with the Dallas Stars. Andrew Mangiapane scored twice and Dan

  • An Indigenous runner from Wiikwemikoong gets ready to run the Boston Marathon

    Running has been a part of Shayla Manitowabi-Huebner's life since sixth grade. She's a member of the Wiikwemikoong Unceded Territory on Manitoulin Island. Now based in Utah, she is getting ready to run the race of her life, the Boston Marathon on Monday. She said she only found out about the opportunity eight weeks ago. She was running prior to that but no hard workouts. Manitowabi-Huebner is running as a member of the Native Women Running group. She said she found inspiration through that group

  • FSIN sports director fired for comments at hockey tournament, alleged workplace harassment

    The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) announced its former sports director has been fired over a pair of comments made while introducing the championship team at a youth hockey tournament and an allegation of "inappropriate" workplace harassment. In a statement Monday, Beardy's & Okemasis' Cree Nation said Corey O'Soup, the former FSIN director of sports, said the Beardy's "Beerhawks" twice in reference to the Under 9 Beardy's Blackhawks. The comments were made during a trophy an

  • East-leading Panthers beat Jets 6-1, win streak at 9 games

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky made 30 saves, Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling each scored twice and the Florida Panthers won their ninth straight game, beating the Winnipeg Jets 6-1 on Friday night. Huberdeau, who also picked up an assist, had two goals in the first five minutes. He has 30 goals this season, and extended his career-best points streak to 13 games, joining Mike Hoffman (17 in 2018-19) and Pavel Bure (13 in 1999-2000) as the only Panthers to have point streaks of 13 o

  • Spurgeon scores in OT, Wild beat Sharks to take playoff spot

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jared Spurgeon scored his second goal of the game 1:05 into overtime to send the Minnesota Wild to the playoffs with a 5-4 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday. Kevin Fiala, Dmitry Kulikov and Matt Boldy also scored and Marc-Andre Fleury made 26 saves to help Minnesota wrap up its 12th playoff berth. The Wild have 101 points, one behind St. Louis for second place in the Central Division after the Blues beat Nashville on Sunday. The Predators and idle Dallas have 91 p

  • Why the Raptors will bounce back in Game 2

    Imman Adan and Asad Alvi look at reasons for optimism ahead of Game 2 and where Toronto has to tighten up in order to even their best-of-seven series with Philadelphia.

  • Pascal Siakam: Raptors could have been ‘way more physical’ in Game 1

    Pascal Siakam felt everything seemed to be going well for the 76ers in Game 1, and thinks the Raptors need to stay aggressive and physical throughout the entire 48 minutes. He also praised Scottie Barnes for his performance in his playoff debut before he left with an injury in the second half. Follow our Raptors playoff coverage on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • LA Kings close in on playoff spot with 2-1 win over Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Phillip Danault scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period, and the Los Angeles Kings solidified their grasp on a playoff spot with a 2-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night. Jonathan Quick made 29 saves in a frequently spectacular performance, and Adrian Kempe scored the first goal in the Kings' third victory in four games. Los Angeles is closing in on the end of its three-season playoff drought, moving five points clear of Vegas for third place in

  • What does the future hold for Carey Price?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss Carey Price's return to the Montreal Canadiens, and what his immediate and long-term future is with the organization.

  • Money, medals putting pressure on Canadian high-performance sport culture

    Hundreds of Canadian athletes, active and retired, are cataloguing the ways in which the national high-performance system has failed them. Athletes overseen by Gymnastics Canada, Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton, Rugby Canada, Rowing Canada and Artistic Swimming Canada have called in recent months for changes ranging from the ouster of leaders and coaches to the handling of bullying and harassment complaints to the opaque decisions made around athlete selection for teams. A recent acceleration of athle

  • Leafs offensive production makes them legitimate Stanley Cup threat

    In a season where offensive numbers are up across the league, the Leafs still stand out with seven players already hitting the 60-point mark, two of whom could be past 100 by the end of regular-season play, and four players performing at a point-per-game.