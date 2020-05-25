Summer reading extravaganza: Get two months of Kindle Unlimited for free

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Book smart indeed: Read these 10 bestsellers for free right now. (Photo: Amazon)

Craving a new book? You’re in luck: Now through June 30, Amazon is offering two months of Kindle Unlimited for free. That’s 60 days to read all the e-books you can handle. After the trial is over, plans start at $10 per month—but you can cancel before then. (You probably won’t want to, though).

Scroll to continue with content Ad

We love e-books. They’re less expensive than traditional versions (especially when free) and the gratification is instant—you don’t have to wait days to get them in the mail.

There are lots of ways to access Kindle Unlimited—check out a complete list of all compatible devices here.

Ready to read? Peruse these Kindle Unlimited bestsellers and your next chill-out session will be one for the books.

by Barbara O'Neal (Photo: Amazon)

Gracing various bestseller lists, When We Believe in Mermaids is author Barbara O'Neal’s 11th novel. It follows Kit, a woman who believes she found her sister Josie—who was presumed dead after a terrorist attack—in the city of Auckland. Kit travels to New Zealand to discover the ghosts that have haunted her past.

Shop it: When We Believed in Mermaids: A Novel, Free with 60-day Kindle Unlimited trial, amazon.com

by Gregg Olsen (Photo: Amazon)

Written by Gregg Olsen, If You Tell: A True Story of Murder, Family Secrets, and the Unbreakable Bond of Sisterhood has topped the bestseller charts at the Wall Street Journal, Amazon, USA Today and the Washington Post.

The true crime story follows three sisters’ inspirational tale of escaping abuse and torture at the hands of their mother, as they stick together to find independence and freedom.

Shop it: If You Tell: A True Story of Murder, Family Secrets, and the Unbreakable Bond of Sisterhood, Free with 60-day Kindle Unlimited trial, amazon.com

Story continues

by Suzanne Redfearn (Photo: Amazon)

Published in March 2020, In an Instant follows Finn Miller, a 16-year-old girl involved in an accident with 10 others when their car tumbles over a mountainside. She survives but struggles to reclaim her life as she grieves for those who didn’t make it.

Shop it: In an Instant, Free with 60-day Kindle Unlimited trial, amazon.com

by Elle Marr (Photo: Amazon)

The Missing Sister is author Elle Marr’s debut novel and follows Shayna Darby, a woman coming to terms with her parents’ untimely death when she learns that a serial killer murdered her estranged twin sister Angela. While cleaning out her sister’s apartment, Shayna discovers a mysterious message that leads her on a course to Paris to discover the truth about Angela’s life and death.

Shop it: The Missing Sister, Free with 60-day Kindle Unlimited trial, amazon.com

by Luanne Rice (Photo: Amazon)

Last Day is author Luanne Rice’s latest mystery novel. It follows sisters Beth and Kate Lathrop after losing their mother in a grisly murder. Years later, the detective on the case has déjà vu when he arrives at a crime scene and finds Beth as the next murder victim. He becomes obsessed trying to figure out who killed Beth and her mother, while attempting to keep Kate safe from the same fate.

Shop it: Last Day, Free with 60-day Kindle Unlimited trial, amazon.com

by Kendra Elliot (Photo: Amazon)

The latest book from author Kendra Elliot, The Last Sister tells the story of how the Mills sisters coped with the murder of their father—which led to the suicide of their mother. While the presumed killer was caught and convicted, a similar murder occurred in their Oregon logging hometown, leading to suspicion that the real killer might be lurking in the shadows.

Shop it: The Last Sister, Free with 60-day Kindle Unlimited trial, amazon.com

by Fiona Valpy (Photo: Amazon)

Set in 1940, The Dressmaker’s Gift by Fiona Valpy follows three young seamstresses working in Nazi-occupied Paris—their secret lives threaten to tear them apart. The book hit the Washington Post’s and the Wall Street Journal’s bestseller lists.

Shop it: The Dressmaker's Gift, Free with 60-day Kindle Unlimited trial, amazon.com

by Victor Methos (Photo: Amazon)

Published in March 2020, A Killer’s Wife is the latest thriller from author and lawyer Victor Methos. It follows Jessica Yardley, a prosecutor rebuilding her life after her husband was sent to prison for a string of brutal murders. But her past comes back to haunt her when a copycat killer threatens her family and career.

Shop it: A Killer's Wife, Free with 60-day Kindle Unlimited trial, amazon.com

by Glendy Vanderah (Photo: Amazon)

Where the Forest Meets the Stars, the debut novel for bird specialist-turned-author Glendy Vanderah, tells the story of Joanna Teale, a graduate researcher who throws herself into her work as a way to cope with her mother’s death. However, when a mysterious little girl named Ursa shows up at her doorstep, Joanna’s life is turned upside down when the child claims to be sent from the stars and must witness five miracles on Earth.

This novel has graced the bestseller lists for Amazon, the Wall Street Journal and the Washington Post. It’s also a finalist for the Goodreads Choice Award.

Shop it: Where the Forest Meets the Stars, Free with 60-day Kindle Unlimited trial, amazon.com

by Colleen Hoover (Photo: Amazon)

Released in December 2019, Regretting You is the newest book from award-winning author Colleen Hoover. The novel follows Morgan Grant and her 16-year-old daughter Clara. Their dueling personalities make it tough to live together, but when Chris, the patriarch of the family, gets into a tragic accident, mother and daughter have to work together to rebuild their lives.

Shop it: Regretting You, Free with 60-day Kindle Unlimited trial, amazon.com

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Read More from Yahoo Lifestyle:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle's newsletter.