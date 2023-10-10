This Kindle Paperwhite Allows You to ‘Read Anything, Anywhere,’ and It’s on Sale at Amazon Today

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

It offers up to 10 weeks of battery life on a single charge

People / Jaclyn Mastropasqua

It’s officially day one of Amazon’s Prime Big Day Deals sale event, and there are thousands of products Prime members can score for less right now, including Kindles. That’s right — Amazon has dropped the price of several of the fan-favorite devices, including the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition.

Whether you’re a bookworm, or you have an avid reader in mind who deserves a great gift, this October Prime Day has some of the best Amazon finds marked down ahead of the holidays, and the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition is $50 less right now.

Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition (32 GB), $140 (Save $50)

Amazon

$190

$140

Buy on Amazon

The Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition is designed with a glare-free display that looks like you’re reading real paper. The e-reader is also waterproof, so you can take it with you to the beach or pool worry-free, and because it weighs less than half a pound, packing it in your bag is far easier than your paperback would be. It’s currently available in three colors: agave green, black, and denim blue.

And, if you loved the Kindle Paperwhite, you’re in for a treat. The Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition has everything you loved about the previous version, just with some upgrades. Now, you can wirelessly charge your device, or continue to plug it in with a USB-C and get up to 10 weeks of battery life on a single charge. The Kindle is now 10 percent brighter and will automatically adjust its front lighting based on your surroundings.

You can also schedule lighting adjustments or manually shift between white and warm lighting and, with a thinner front border, there’s also more reading space. With the latest software updates, the Kindle is even more user-friendly, allowing you to seamlessly navigate between the home screen, your library, or the book you’re currently reading.



Finally, you no longer need to worry about running out of space, as the 32GB of storage capacity means thousands of books can live on your Paperwhite Signature Edition.

The device has earned more than 17,000 perfect ratings from shoppers, and quite a few have left reviews highlighting just how convenient the e-reader is. One reviewer wrote, “I never realized how tired my hands got lying in bed on my side with a heavy book, so this is great.” They also noted that the page-turner feature and display size “makes reading [feel] very 'book-like.'”

“This is the cat's meow of e-readers. You'll be able to read anything, anywhere, under any light conditions,” another reviewer noted. “And the battery life — I doubt if there is an electronic device anywhere on this planet that lasts longer on a single charge.”



A final shopper, who was new to e-reader life, explained, “The screen isn't like a phone or computer screen where your eyes get tired. There's no eye fatigue either.” They also noted that it’s “super lightweight” and “easy to carry around” during their



Try out the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition while it’s discounted — before this fall Prime Day ends tomorrow, October 11.

Shop More Prime Day Deals on Kindle Devices

Kindle Paperwhite (8GB), $95 (Save 32%)

Amazon

$140

$95

Buy on Amazon

Kindle Paperwhite Kids (16 GB), $110 (Save 35%)

Amazon

$170

$110

Buy on Amazon

Kindle (2022 Release, 16 GB), $75 (Save $25)

Amazon

$100

$75

Buy on Amazon

Kindle Scribe (16 GB), $265 (Save 22%)

Amazon

$340

$265

Buy on Amazon

Kindle Oasis, $200 (Save 20%)

Amazon

$250

$200

Buy on Amazon

Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Essentials Bundle, $194 with Prime

Amazon

$259

$194

Buy on Amazon

Kindle Paperwhite Kids Essentials Bundle, $143 with Prime

Amazon

$203

$143

Buy on Amazon

Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle, $364 with Prime

Amazon

$500

$364

Buy on Amazon

