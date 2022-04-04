Kinder Surprise eggs recalled over salmonella link

Some Kinder Surprise chocolate eggs have been recalled over a potential link to 63 UK cases of salmonella mostly in young children.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) said all the eggs affected had been made in the same factory in Belgium.

It advised people not to eat 20g or three-pack eggs with best before dates between 11 July and 7 October 2022.

Chocolate-maker Ferrero said none of its Kinder products released for sale had tested positive for salmonella.

"We take matters of food safety extremely seriously and we sincerely apologise for this matter," the firm said.

No deaths have been reported but most of the 63 salmonella cases so far are among children aged five and under.

More cases have reportedly been recorded in Europe, including Ireland, France, Germany, Sweden and the Netherlands.

'Precaution'

The FSA said Ferrero was voluntarily recalling the products as a precautionary measure and added it had received no complaints.

It said the firm was working closely with food safety authorities to identify the exact cause of the outbreak.

Other products manufactured by Kinder are not believed to be affected, the FSA said.

The agency said in an alert that investigations by public health bodies "found a link between reported cases of salmonella poisoning across the UK and a specific product produced by the Ferrero company".

"We know that these particular products are popular with young children, especially as Easter approaches, so we would urge parents and guardians of children to check if any products already in their home are affected by this recall," said Tina Potter, head of incidents at the FSA.

Dr Lesley Larkin, of the UK Heath Security Agency, said symptoms of salmonellosis, which can include diarrhoea, stomach cramps, nausea, vomiting and fever, "typically resolve themselves within a few days".

She said symptoms could be more severe, especially in young children and those with weakened immune systems and anybody with concerns should contact their GP or call NHS 111.

Salmonella can be spread from person to person, so Dr Larkin advised anyone with symptoms to wash their hands thoroughly and avoid handling other people's food.