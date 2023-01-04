Kinder Egg: Irishman charged over cocaine find

Kinder Surprise eggs

An Irishman faces a drug charge in Australia after allegedly being caught with a quantity of cocaine concealed in Kinder Surprise capsules.

Australian Border Force (ABF) officers took the man to hospital for a CT scan after traces of the drug were allegedly found in his baggage at Melbourne International Airport on 28 December.

The 28 year old later excreted six yellow plastic capsules, police said.

They allegedly contained about 120 grams of cocaine.

The man was remanded in custody.

Officers charged the man with one count of importing a marketable quantity of a border controlled drug, namely cocaine.

If convicted he could face up to 25 years in prison.

ABF Acting Supt Ian Beasant warned that anyone attempting to bring drugs into Australia would be caught, regardless of how they were concealed.

"It is not worth risking your health by attempting to internally transport drugs into our country," he said.

The matter will be before the courts again for committal mention in March.