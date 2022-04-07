Some Kinder-brand chocolates recalled due to salmonella risk

This 191-gram package of Happy Moments — Kinder Confections Assortment chocolate is among the products being recalled in Canada as of Wednesday. (Canadian Food Inspection Agency/recalls-rappels.canada.ca - image credit)

A recall is in effect in Canada for certain Kinder-brand chocolates due to a risk of possible salmonella contamination.

Ferrero Canada Ltd. is recalling 10 products, a list of which can be found here.

No illnesses have yet been reported in Canada relating to the consumption of the recalled products.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the recalled Kinder chocolates should not be eaten.

Anyone who has the recalled products at home should either throw them out or return them to the place where they were purchased.

Also Wednesday, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control said it was investigating an outbreak of salmonella in children that appeared to be related to "specific chocolate products."

Product recalls have happened in Belgium, France, Germany, Ireland, Luxembourg and the United Kingdom.

British authorities said the Italian company Ferrero had begun recalling specific batches of Kinder Surprise chocolate eggs.

"We are voluntarily recalling select batches of Kinder Surprise as a precautionary step," the company said, noting there was a "possible link" to the reported salmonella cases.

Ferrero said the affected chocolate was made in Belgium, but that it was possible the recall could be extended to other countries.