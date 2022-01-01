‘Kind of a surprise’: St. Luke’s welcomes arrival of Idaho’s likely first baby of 2022

For many, New Year’s is a time of exciting new possibilities, with calendars and resolutions given a fresh start — but one Treasure Valley family had arguably a more exciting start to the 2022 than any other.

While others celebrated at New Year’s parties, James Mitchel Mazzaglia was born at 12:07 a.m. at St. Luke’s Meridian Medical Center, making him the first baby born in St. Luke’s health system in 2022. He weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces and was 20-and-a-half inches long.

His parents, Mitchel and Melissa Mazzaglia of Nampa, told reporters they could hear New Year’s celebrations as the birth was happening.

“Literally, when he was being born, everybody was (lighting) fireworks outside the window,” said Melissa, who described her son as “an easygoing little guy.”

James Mitchel Mazzaglia is the first baby born at the St. Luke’s health system in 2022. His parents, Melissa (right) and Mitchel Mazzaglia, said they could hear fireworks as their son was born at 12:07 a.m.

St. Luke’s spokesperson Christine Myron said Saturday the hospital believes, after calling other health centers, that James is the first baby born in the state of Idaho in 2022.

James’ due date was originally Jan. 6, Myron said.

“It was kind of a surprise, but a nice surprise,” Mitchel said.

He’s the Mazzaglias’ second child. They also have an 8-year-old son. Mitchel said they have one thing planned once they bring James home: taking turns sleeping.