What Kind Of Shareholders Own Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW)?

If you want to know who really controls Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.

With a market capitalization of US$53b, Edwards Lifesciences is rather large. We'd expect to see institutional investors on the register. Companies of this size are usually well known to retail investors, too. In the chart below, we can see that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about Edwards Lifesciences.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Edwards Lifesciences?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Edwards Lifesciences. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Edwards Lifesciences' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. Hedge funds don't have many shares in Edwards Lifesciences. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is BlackRock, Inc. with 9.6% of shares outstanding. The Vanguard Group, Inc. is the second largest shareholder owning 8.0% of common stock, and Capital Research and Management Company holds about 4.4% of the company stock. In addition, we found that Michael Mussallem, the CEO has 0.5% of the shares allocated to his name

Looking at the shareholder registry, we can see that 51% of the ownership is controlled by the top 20 shareholders, meaning that no single shareholder has a majority interest in the ownership.

