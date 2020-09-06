What Kind Of Shareholders Own CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B)?

If you want to know who really controls CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

With a market capitalization of CA$8.5b, CCL Industries is rather large. We'd expect to see institutional investors on the register. Companies of this size are usually well known to retail investors, too. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutions own shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about CCL Industries.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About CCL Industries?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

CCL Industries already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see CCL Industries' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

CCL Industries is not owned by hedge funds. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is 1281228 Ontario Inc. with 14% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 5.6% and 2.5%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

A deeper look at our ownership data shows that the top 25 shareholders collectively hold less than half of the register, suggesting a large group of small holders where no single shareholder has a majority.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

