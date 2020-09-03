What Kind Of Shareholders Own Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)?

The big shareholder groups in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) have power over the company. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.

Axcelis Technologies has a market capitalization of US$847m, so we would expect some institutional investors to have noticed the stock. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about Axcelis Technologies.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Axcelis Technologies?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Axcelis Technologies. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Axcelis Technologies' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Institutional investors own over 50% of the company, so together than can probably strongly influence board decisions. Hedge funds don't have many shares in Axcelis Technologies. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is BlackRock, Inc. with 15% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 8.1% and 6.8%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. Additionally, the company's CEO Mary Puma directly holds 0.7% of the total shares outstanding.

We did some more digging and found that 8 of the top shareholders account for roughly 51% of the register, implying that along with larger shareholders, there are a few smaller shareholders, thereby balancing out each others interests somewhat.

