What Kind Of Shareholders Own Alumina Limited (ASX:AWC)?

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

Every investor in Alumina Limited (ASX:AWC) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

Alumina is a pretty big company. It has a market capitalization of AU$5.8b. Normally institutions would own a significant portion of a company this size. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Alumina.

View our latest analysis for Alumina

ownership-breakdown
ownership-breakdown

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Alumina?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Alumina already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Alumina, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Alumina is not owned by hedge funds. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is CITIC Group Corporation with 19% of shares outstanding. Orbis Investment Management Limited is the second largest shareholder owning 13% of common stock, and Schroder Investment Management Limited holds about 6.1% of the company stock.

We did some more digging and found that 7 of the top shareholders account for roughly 51% of the register, implying that along with larger shareholders, there are a few smaller shareholders, thereby balancing out each others interests somewhat.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Alumina

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our data suggests that insiders own under 1% of Alumina Limited in their own names. We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. Keep in mind that it's a big company, and the insiders own AU$27m worth of shares. The absolute value might be more important than the proportional share. It is good to see board members owning shares, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

With a 42% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Alumina. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 19%, of the shares on issue. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Alumina better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks for example - Alumina has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Cavalry FC goalkeeper Marco Carducci details recovery from testicular cancer

    CALGARY — Cavalry FC goalkeeper Marco Carducci has revealed he is recovering from testicular cancer. In a statement, the 25-year-old from Calgary said he was diagnosed Feb. 16. "Following the guidance of our team physician, I sought immediate treatment at Rockyview General Hospital. Within 48 hours I had been admitted, undergone a radical inguinal orchiectomy, and was discharged to recover at home," he said. "Thankfully, all initial testing indicates that the cancer was caught early and was cont

  • Overwatch beta 2 is coming!

    Overwatch's beta 2 testing is coming in late April and will be open to the public to sign up and test out.

  • College hockey team celebrates with trophy, gets winning goal overturned 40 minutes later

    Minnesota State had to win the Mason Cup twice.

  • Senators acquire defenceman Travis Hamonic from Canucks

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have acquired defenceman Travis Hamonic from the Vancouver Canucks for a third-round pick in the 2022 NHL draft. The 31-year-old had three goals and four assists in 24 games with Vancouver this season. Hamonic has registered 43 goals and 205 points in 699 regular-season contests with the Canucks, New York Islanders and Calgary Flames. He has one goal and three assists in 22 playoff games. The third-round pick heading to Vancouver in the deal announced Sunday original

  • Bruins sign newly acquired Hampus Lindholm to eight-year extension

    The Bruins wasted no time in locking Hampus Lindholm for the long haul.

  • In the Mentions: Maple Leafs worth believing in

    On the latest episode of In the Mentions, Omar assesses the Leafs lineup post NHL trade deadline and finds reasons to remain optimistic that this year, the playoffs will be different and Toronto will finally make it past the first round.&nbsp;

  • Jets' Harkins scores twice in 6-4 win over Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jansen Harkins scored twice, Kyle Connor got his 39th goal of the season and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-4 Sunday night. Nikolaj Ehlers, Josh Morrissey and Blake Wheeler also scored, and Connor added two assists for the Jets. Andrew Copp added three assists, and Winnipeg won for the third time in four games to get within five points of the Western Conference's final wild-card spot. Jonathan Toews, Dylan Strome, Taylor Raddysh and Philipp Kurashev each scored fo

  • Penguins add some firepower with Rickard Rakell acquisition

    The Penguins have acquired one more weapon as the team gears up for another Cup run.

  • McDavid has three points, Kane scores twice as Oilers top Devils 6-3

    EDMONTON — Evander Kane scored twice and Connor McDavid had a goal and a pair of assists as the Edmonton Oilers kept the longest active winning streak in the NHL alive with a 6-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. Leon Draisaitl, Tyson Barrie and Zach Hyman also scored for the Oilers (35-23-4), who have won five in a row on a crucial homestand. Jesper Bratt had two goals and an assist and Nico Hischier also scored for the Devils (22-35-5), who have lost three in a row and four of th

  • Chicago Red Stars grab comeback win over Houston Dash in NWSL Challenge Cup

    Mallory Pugh scored two goals to lift the Chicago Red Stars a 3-1 win over the Houston Dash in National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup action on Sunday in Houston. Katie Naughton put Houston up 1-0 in the 19th minute, but the home team wasn't able to keep its lead for long as Pugh tied the game in the 27th minute. Arin Wright converted a penalty to give Chicago the lead in the 58th minute. Pugh scored her second of the night from outside the box to make it 3-1. An attendance of 4,087 at PNC

  • Lightning replaced their stellar third line and now look poised to three-peat

    Who cares about tomorrow when you’re still in the now, and why would the Lightning change their winning formula this time around?

  • Armoni Brooks trying to ‘adjust to the system as fast as possible’ while on 10-day contract

    The Raptors’ newest 10-day addition spoke about how to adapt to the league’s short-term contracts while still keeping his focus on the court. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Nick Nurse highlights learning points for Raptors in OT loss to Lakers

    In a tough and physical matchup, the Raptors allowed one turnover too many to give the Lakers an OT win on Friday night. Toronto coach Nick Nurse discussed what can be learned from a back-and-forth game that didn’t go his team’s way. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Lightning were the only team that could trade for Brandon Hagel

    The price on Brandon Hagel was astronomical, but the Lightning players have earned the asset dump after back-to-back championships.

  • Canucks deal defenceman Travis Hamonic to Senators

    The Canucks are receiving a third-round pick that was originally theirs in the Hamonic deal.

  • Canadiens credit St. Louis' mentality for renewed desire to win hockey games

    MONTREAL — Two of the most popular words around the Canadiens locker room lately are “confidence” and “swagger" – and Montreal played with both in its most recent victory. After a tight first period, the Canadiens broke out with three second-period goals in a 5-1 triumph over the Ottawa Senators Saturday. The Habs (17-36-9) are still last in the Eastern Conference with 43 points but they say they have been stepping on the ice with a renewed desire to win under coach Martin St. Louis. Since the H

  • Nashville's Josi, Winnipeg's Connor, Arizona's Crouse named NHL's stars of the week

    NEW YORK — Nashville Predators defenceman Roman Josi, Winnipeg Jets forward Kyle Connor and Arizona Coyotes forward Lawson Crouse have been dubbed the NHL's three stars of the week. Josi put up nine assists in three games, helping the Predators to a pair of wins as Nashville fights to hang on to the first wild card spot in the Western Conference. The 31-year-old Swiss blue liner has at least three points in his last four games and leads all NHL defenceman in scoring with 75 points (17 goals, 28

  • Will Scottie Barnes win Rookie of the Year?

    Scottie Barnes, Evan Mobley and Cade Cunningham are all worthy of being named Rookie of the Year for different reasons. They are generational talents who will help their respective franchises for years to come. But for now, who currently has the upper hand for Rookie of the Year honours?

  • Red-hot Barnes ‘just being humble’ on the court

    Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes has every reason to feel confident, especially after a 31-point, 17-rebound performance on Friday night. But in the thick of a playoff race, all he’s concerned about is getting his team the win. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • VanVleet not worried about getting back in rhythm after injury

    After missing a game with a knee issue, Fred VanVleet wasn’t necessarily at 100 percent against the Bulls on Monday night. But the Raptors guard is confident it won’t take long to get back into shape. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.