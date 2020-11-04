What Kind Of Shareholders Hold The Majority In Veru Inc.'s (NASDAQ:VERU) Shares?

If you want to know who really controls Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

Veru is a smaller company with a market capitalization of US$175m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Veru.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Veru?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Veru does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Veru's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Veru is not owned by hedge funds. Our data suggests that Harry Fisch, who is also the company's Senior Key Executive, holds the most number of shares at 12%. When an insider holds a sizeable amount of a company's stock, investors consider it as a positive sign because it suggests that insiders are willing to have their wealth tied up in the future of the company. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 11% and 4.8%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. Interestingly, the second-largest shareholder, Mitchell Steiner is also Chief Executive Officer, again, pointing towards strong insider ownership amongst the company's top shareholders.

