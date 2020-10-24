What Kind Of Shareholders Hold The Majority In Family Zone Cyber Safety Limited's (ASX:FZO) Shares?

If you want to know who really controls Family Zone Cyber Safety Limited (ASX:FZO), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. Warren Buffett said that he likes "a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people." So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

With a market capitalization of AU$153m, Family Zone Cyber Safety is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. In the chart below, we can see that institutional investors have not yet purchased much of the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Family Zone Cyber Safety.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Family Zone Cyber Safety?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Less than 5% of Family Zone Cyber Safety is held by institutional investors. This suggests that some funds have the company in their sights, but many have not yet bought shares in it. If the business gets stronger from here, we could see a situation where more institutions are keen to buy. When multiple institutional investors want to buy shares, we often see a rising share price. The past revenue trajectory (shown below) can be an indication of future growth, but there are no guarantees.

It looks like hedge funds own 11% of Family Zone Cyber Safety shares. That's interesting, because hedge funds can be quite active and activist. Many look for medium term catalysts that will drive the share price higher. The company's largest shareholder is Regal Funds Management Pty Limited, with ownership of 11%. With 5.2% and 3.3% of the shares outstanding respectively, Mccusker Holdings Pty. Ltd. and Timothy Levy are the second and third largest shareholders. Timothy Levy, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Member of the Board of Directors.

