What Kind Of Shareholders Hold The Majority In Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CKPT) Shares?

Every investor in Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

With a market capitalization of US$164m, Checkpoint Therapeutics is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. In the chart below, we can see that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Checkpoint Therapeutics.

ownership-breakdown More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Checkpoint Therapeutics?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Checkpoint Therapeutics does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Checkpoint Therapeutics, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

earnings-and-revenue-growth More

It looks like hedge funds own 5.3% of Checkpoint Therapeutics shares. That's interesting, because hedge funds can be quite active and activist. Many look for medium term catalysts that will drive the share price higher. The company's largest shareholder is Fortress Biotech, Inc., with ownership of 16%. The second and third largest shareholders are Heights Capital Management, Inc. and Sabby Management, LLC, with an equal amount of shares to their name at 5.3%. Additionally, the company's CEO James Oliviero directly holds 4.1% of the total shares outstanding.

