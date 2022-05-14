What Kind Of Shareholders Hold The Majority In Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I's (NASDAQ:BCSA) Shares?

The big shareholder groups in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSA) have power over the company. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition I is a smaller company with a market capitalization of US$410m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutional investors have bought into the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition I.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition I?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition I does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition I, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

It looks like hedge funds own 6.2% of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition I shares. That's interesting, because hedge funds can be quite active and activist. Many look for medium term catalysts that will drive the share price higher. Our data shows that Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Sponsors Llc is the largest shareholder with 27% of shares outstanding. Saba Capital Management, L.P. is the second largest shareholder owning 6.2% of common stock, and HGC Investment Management Inc. holds about 2.2% of the company stock.

Our studies suggest that the top 15 shareholders collectively control less than half of the company's shares, meaning that the company's shares are widely disseminated and there is no dominant shareholder.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. As far as we can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition I

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our data suggests that insiders own under 1% of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in their own names. But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven't picked up on. It seems the board members have no more than US$3.0m worth of shares in the US$410m company. Many tend to prefer to see a board with bigger shareholdings. A good next step might be to take a look at this free summary of insider buying and selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, collectively holds 58% of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition I shares. This size of ownership gives investors from the general public some collective power. They can and probably do influence decisions on executive compensation, dividend policies and proposed business acquisitions.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 27%, of the shares on issue. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

For example, we've discovered 4 warning signs for Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition I (2 don't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

