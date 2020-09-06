What Kind Of Shareholders Hold The Majority In Atrion Corporation's (NASDAQ:ATRI) Shares?

The big shareholder groups in Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI) have power over the company. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

Atrion has a market capitalization of US$1.2b, so we would expect some institutional investors to have noticed the stock. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Atrion.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Atrion?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Atrion. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Atrion, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Institutional investors own over 50% of the company, so together than can probably strongly influence board decisions. Hedge funds don't have many shares in Atrion. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management, LLC with 10% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 9.4% and 8.1%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. Emile Battat, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Chairman of the Board. Additionally, the company's CEO David Battat directly holds 5.1% of the total shares outstanding.

We did some more digging and found that 7 of the top shareholders account for roughly 55% of the register, implying that along with larger shareholders, there are a few smaller shareholders, thereby balancing out each others interests somewhat.

