What Kind Of Shareholders Hold The Majority In Aspen Aerogels, Inc.'s (NYSE:ASPN) Shares?

Every investor in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

With a market capitalization of US$221m, Aspen Aerogels is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutional investors have bought into the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Aspen Aerogels.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Aspen Aerogels?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Aspen Aerogels already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Aspen Aerogels' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. It looks like hedge funds own 18% of Aspen Aerogels shares. That's interesting, because hedge funds can be quite active and activist. Many look for medium term catalysts that will drive the share price higher. The company's largest shareholder is George Kaiser Family Foundation, Endowment Arm, with ownership of 12%. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 11% and 7.4% of the stock. Furthermore, CEO Donald Young is the owner of 0.8% of the company's shares.

On further inspection, we found that more than half the company's shares are owned by the top 8 shareholders, suggesting that the interests of the larger shareholders are balanced out to an extent by the smaller ones.

