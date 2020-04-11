What Kind Of Share Price Volatility Should You Expect For First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN)?

If you're interested in First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN), then you might want to consider its beta (a measure of share price volatility) in order to understand how the stock could impact your portfolio. Volatility is considered to be a measure of risk in modern finance theory. Investors may think of volatility as falling into two main categories. The first type is company specific volatility. Investors use diversification across uncorrelated stocks to reduce this kind of price volatility across the portfolio. The other type, which cannot be diversified away, is the volatility of the entire market. Every stock in the market is exposed to this volatility, which is linked to the fact that stocks prices are correlated in an efficient market.

Some stocks are more sensitive to general market forces than others. Some investors use beta as a measure of how much a certain stock is impacted by market risk (volatility). While we should keep in mind that Warren Buffett has cautioned that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk', beta is still a useful factor to consider. To make good use of it you must first know that the beta of the overall market is one. Any stock with a beta of greater than one is considered more volatile than the market, while those with a beta below one are either less volatile or poorly correlated with the market.

What does FCR.UN's beta value mean to investors?

Given that it has a beta of 1.16, we can surmise that the First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust share price has been fairly sensitive to market volatility (over the last 5 years). Based on this history, investors should be aware that First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust are likely to rise strongly in times of greed, but sell off in times of fear. Share price volatility is well worth considering, but most long term investors consider the history of revenue and earnings growth to be more important. Take a look at how First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust fares in that regard, below.

TSX:FCR.UN Income Statement April 11th 2020

How does FCR.UN's size impact its beta?

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust is a reasonably big company, with a market capitalisation of CA$3.2b. Most companies this size are actively traded with decent volumes of shares changing hands each day. It takes a lot of money to influence the share price of large companies like this one. That makes it interesting to note that its share price has a history of sensitivity to market volatility. There might be some aspect of the business that means profits are leveraged to the economic cycle.

What this means for you:

Since First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust tends to move up when the market is going up, and down when it's going down, potential investors may wish to reflect on the overall market, when considering the stock. This article aims to educate investors about beta values, but it's well worth looking at important company-specific fundamentals such as First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust’s financial health and performance track record. I highly recommend you dive deeper by considering the following:

