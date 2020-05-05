What Kind Of Share Price Volatility Should You Expect For BNK Petroleum Inc. (TSE:BKX)?

If you own shares in BNK Petroleum Inc. (TSE:BKX) then it's worth thinking about how it contributes to the volatility of your portfolio, overall. In finance, Beta is a measure of volatility. Modern finance theory considers volatility to be a measure of risk, and there are two main types of price volatility. The first type is company specific volatility. Investors use diversification across uncorrelated stocks to reduce this kind of price volatility across the portfolio. The other type, which cannot be diversified away, is the volatility of the entire market. Every stock in the market is exposed to this volatility, which is linked to the fact that stocks prices are correlated in an efficient market.

Some stocks are more sensitive to general market forces than others. Beta is a widely used metric to measure a stock's exposure to market risk (volatility). Before we go on, it's worth noting that Warren Buffett pointed out in his 2014 letter to shareholders that 'volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' Having said that, beta can still be rather useful. The first thing to understand about beta is that the beta of the overall market is one. Any stock with a beta of greater than one is considered more volatile than the market, while those with a beta below one are either less volatile or poorly correlated with the market.

What BKX's beta value tells investors

Given that it has a beta of 1.79, we can surmise that the BNK Petroleum share price has been fairly sensitive to market volatility (over the last 5 years). If the past is any guide, we would expect that BNK Petroleum shares will rise quicker than the markets in times of optimism, but fall faster in times of pessimism. Beta is worth considering, but it's also important to consider whether BNK Petroleum is growing earnings and revenue. You can take a look for yourself, below.

TSX:BKX Income Statement May 5th 2020

Does BKX's size influence the expected beta?

With a market capitalisation of CA$12m, BNK Petroleum is a very small company by global standards. It is quite likely to be unknown to most investors. It takes less money to influence the share price of a very small company. This may explain the excess volatility implied by this beta value.

What this means for you:

Beta only tells us that the BNK Petroleum share price is sensitive to broader market movements. This could indicate that it is a high growth company, or is heavily influenced by sentiment because it is speculative. Alternatively, it could have operating leverage in its business model. Ultimately, beta is an interesting metric, but there's plenty more to learn. In order to fully understand whether BKX is a good investment for you, we also need to consider important company-specific fundamentals such as BNK Petroleum’s financial health and performance track record. I highly recommend you dive deeper by considering the following:

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.