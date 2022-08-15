The kind of scenes that every right-minded football fan wants to see

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Barry Glendenning
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Manchester United
    Manchester United
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Chelsea
    Chelsea
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Thomas Tuchel
    German association football manager and former player
  • Antonio Conte
    Antonio Conte
    Italian association football player and manager
  • Marc Cucurella
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
<span>Photograph: Dave Shopland/Rex/Shutterstock</span>
Photograph: Dave Shopland/Rex/Shutterstock

HOW ABOUT WE SHAKE ON IT?

While Manchester United’s shellacking at the hands of Brentford was undoubtedly the funniest match of the Premier League weekend, the Archbishop Desmond played out between Chelsea and Tottenham at Stamford Bridge certainly made a good case for being the best. But for all the top-drawer entertainment served up by both sets of players in the oppressive London heat, the game was ultimately marred by the kind of post-match scenes no right-minded football fan wants to see.

The kind of scenes on assorted Social Media Disgraces, where fans insulted, questioned the integrity of and occasionally libelled a referee who, a couple of minor oversights aside, had a largely excellent game. The kind of scenes where assorted Social Media Disgraces’ so-called refereeing experts demonstrated their lack of understanding of laws they want imposed rigidly by wailing – incorrectly, as it happens – that Chelsea should have got a free-kick for that Cristian Romero hair-pull on Marc Cucurella. Or that one of Tottenham’s goals should have been ruled out for offside, when they would be outraged if their own team had one chalked off in identical fashion. The kind of scenes that led to – at the time of writing – more than 70,000 tinfoil hat-wearing sheep blindly following a lead set by their team’s manager, signing a petition calling for Anthony Taylor, the official in question, to be forbidden from ever officiating a Chelsea match again. In time they might see the irony of complaining about biased officials, while simultaneously demanding the right to handpick their own favourites, but the early signs suggest today is not that day.

Of course, there were also the kind of post-match scenes every right-minded football fan wants to see; specifically the minor 30-man stramash that ensued when Thomas Tuchel upset Antonio Conte with the intensity and vigour of his post-match handshake. Going for the perfunctory no-look mini-clasp, Conte was rendered apoplectic when Tuchel grabbed his hand, refused to let go and came over all Strictly Jamie Redknapp as he forced the Italian into an unappreciated three-quarter turn while demanding he look him in the eye. Cue bedlam and red cards for both managers that mean they may have to sit out their respective clubs’ next dance routines.

Given time to calm down, the pair played down the shenanigans as they fulfilled their post-match media duties. Tuchel went so far as to raise his shirt-sleeve and flex his biceps for the ladies and gentlemen of the Fourth Estate, while later in the evening, his opposite number made light of the matter on Instagram. However, the German is facing further disciplinary action for suggesting “maybe that would be better” upon being asked if Taylor should be kept away from future Chelsea games. “But we also have VAR to help make the right decisions,” he added, lobbing in another insult but crucially providing a caveat that a good lawyer might just use to get him off the hook.

LIVE ON BIG WEBSITE!

Join Rob Smyth from 8pm BST for hot coverage of Liverpool 3-1 Crystal Palace.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“You can’t have a tactical plan but then put it in the bin. They are good players and have to take responsibility on the pitch as a team and as individuals, and that’s what we didn’t do. I asked them to play with belief and take responsibility for their performance, and that’s what they didn’t do” – Erik ten Hag picks over the remnants of Brentford’s 4-0 dismantling of his Manchester United before hauling the sorry squad in for extra training.

Definitely the funniest.
Definitely the funniest. Photograph: Ian Kington/AFP/Getty Images

RECOMMENDED LISTENING

The latest Football Weekly podcast is here, here, here.

FIVER LETTERS

“Hang on a minute. Regarding extortionate drinks prices at the London Stadium (Friday’s Fiver), you’re saying that West Ham ‘who don’t operate or profit from the concession stand, are now threatening to sue the footpads in charge if they don’t drop their prices in time for their next home match’. Surely that’s the only thing from which they don’t profit? Taxpayers pay £14.5m for new seating, plus another £5m a year for stewarding, while the club only pay £3m a year in rent. So I’d suggest the owners can afford to dip into their deep pockets and treat all their fans to limitless drinks” – Christian Goldsmith.

“It is not often that one reads constructive criticism on the advertising boards during a game, but during Brentford’s quite wonderful annihilation of Manchester United on Saturday, there was an advert for a company offering skip hire and rubbish clearance. Great marketing as clearly Harry Maguire and David de Gea were being personally targeted” – Nigel Sanders.

“It’s obviously very easy to mock bottom-of-the-table Manchester United, although having said that it’s clearly no reason not to, but can we not look at the positives? For a start, those fan sentiment charts are going to be going crazy” – Noble Francis.

“If it is any consolation to Dave Lloyd (Friday’s Fiver letters), it would appear my beloved Spurs have opted for a third kit that apparently evokes ‘Tottenham’s ever-evolving DNA’ but instead appears to involve staring at the bottom of a swimming pool. Third kits: please explain” – Morgan Jones.

Send your letters to the.boss@theguardian.com. And you can always tweet The Fiver via @guardian_sport. Today’s winner of our prizeless letter o’ the day is … Christian Goldsmith.

NEWS, BITS AND BOBS

Manchester City player Benjamin Mendy raped women in locked “panic rooms” in his isolated mansion from which they believed they could not escape, a court has heard. The court heard he found many of the women in Manchester nightclubs, often with the help of his “fixer”, a 41-year-old called Louis Saha Matturie, who is on trial alongside him charged with multiple counts of rape and sexual assault.

Benjamin Mendy arrives for the first day of his trial at Chester crown court.
Benjamin Mendy arrives for the first day of his trial at Chester crown court. Photograph: Chris Furlong/Getty Images

Manchester crown court has been told that Ryan Giggs assaulted his then girlfriend “with lots of force” before turning to her younger sister and saying: “I’ll head-butt you next.”

New Aston Villa signing Diego Carlos is likely done for 2022 after rupturing his achilles in the win over Everton.

PSG coach Christophe Galtier is getting a quick lesson in being PSG coach, having to play down questions of who is the club’s main penalty taker after Kylian Mbappé missed and Neymar scored with the next spot-kick in Saturday’s win over Montpellier. “For this match, the order was chosen thus,” sighed Galtier. “Kylian shot first, so it was logical that Neymar went next. We’ll see in the future.”

A quick whistle around the latest transfer news: West Ham want PSG’s Thilo Kehrer and Chelsea’s Emerson Palmieri, Bristol City’s Antoine Semenyo is on Crystal Palace’s radar, Chelsea are set to land Inter tyro Cesare Casadei and the Glazers plan to pick up £15m by selling talented Manchester United youngster James Garner.

And QPR keeper Seny Dieng is still basking in his added-time equaliser at Sunderland. “I didn’t know what to do, and then all the players were all over me,” he cheered. “I don’t practice heading in training, I only ever use my hands so it was a nice feeling at the end to get something from the game.”

STILL WANT MORE?

There’s a full house of Euro columns to get through first: Ligue 1, La Liga, Serie A and the Bundesliga.

Here are 10 Premier League talking points to tee up your next virtual water-cooler chats.

Our picture desk have had a lengthy rummage through three decades of images on the wires to collate this gallery of the Premier League at 30.

Selhurst Park in November 1992, obviously.
Selhurst Park in November 1992, obviously. Photograph: Offside/Getty Images

Barry Glendenning on Jack Rodwell’s journey to being a flamin’ football outcast.

Barney Ronay enjoyed the handshake wars.

Oh Manchester United, how could you? Jonathan Wilson gets stuck in.

And if it’s your thing … you can follow Big Website on Big Social FaceSpace. And INSTACHAT, TOO!

BRIAN PHILLIPS, ALWAYS RECOMMENDED

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Japan's Baba beats Canada's Chun in U.S. Women's Amateur

    UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. (AP) — Saki Baba routed Monet Chun of Canada 11 and 9 on Sunday to become the second Japanese winner in U.S. Women’s Amateur history. The 17-year-old Baba won the last six holes, ending the match with a birdie on the par-3 27th hole at Chambers Bay. Baba joined 1985 champion Michiko Hattori as the only Japanese winners. The 21-year-old Chun won the Canadian Women’s Amateur on July 23 to earn a spot in the event and the CP Women’s Open. She led Michigan to its first Big Te

  • Forward Mo Babouli returns to CPL, signs with York United through 2024

    TORONTO — York United FC of the Canadian Premier League has signed former Toronto and Forge FC forward Mo Babouli through the end of 2024. The 29-year-old Babouli, who was born in Syria but came to Mississauga, Ont., when he was three, left Forge in January to join Muaither FC in Qatar's second tier. Babouli joined the Toronto FC academy in 2014, making his debut with the MLS side's first team in April 2016. He played 16 league games for TFC that season with one assist. He then played for Al-Itt

  • Battle of the Bridge 2: Coaches clash as Chelsea, Spurs draw

    Call it the Battle of the Bridge, Part 2. This time, Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte were the main protagonists in the latest feisty match between Chelsea and Tottenham that ended in a 2-2 draw because of a goal deep into stoppage time from Harry Kane. That ended up being an afterthought, though, following the explosive end to the game at Stamford Bridge, just like there was in 2016 when Tottenham's title challenge ended with a 2-2 draw against Chelsea and both sets of players and coaches clashe

  • Canada's Keely Shaw claims 2nd bronze at World Para-cycling championships

    Canada's Keely Shaw has won her second bronze medal at the 2022 Para-cycling world championships in Baie-Comeau, Que., as she finished third in the women's C4, 70.2-kilometre road race. On the final day of competition Sunday, Shaw of Midale, Sask., raced to a time of 2:03:29 which was just behind USA's Samantha Bosco who won gold with a time of 2:00:05 and Meg Lemon of Australia took home silver with a time of 2:03:27. With Shaw claiming bronze, she ends the 2022 season eight-for-eight in intern

  • Hockey world mourning the loss of beloved young Oilers fan Ben Stelter

    The hockey world is mourning the death of Ben Stelter, a six-year-old boy with brain cancer who the Oilers rallied around during their recent playoff run.

  • Canada's Auger-Aliassime wins third-round match at National Bank Open

    MONTREAL — A powerful service game gave Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime a distinct advantage in his third-round match at the National Bank Open on Thursday afternoon. Cameron Norrie had no answer for it and then watched his own service game fall apart. The sixth-seeded Auger-Aliassime fired 15 aces in a 6-3, 6-4 victory over the ninth-seeded Brit to earn a quarterfinal berth at his hometown tournament. "That was a very convincing win," Auger-Aliassime said. "I served really well but I felt like I

  • World juniors: Connor Bedard soars as Canada drops Latvia in opener

    The 2022 world juniors, which were halted in December over Covid concerns, restarted this week. Here's three takeaways from Canada's opener on Wednesday.

  • Hurkacz beats Ruud, Carreno Busta tops Evans in National Bank Open semifinals

    MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in Sunday's final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll face Pablo Carreno Busta for the title after the Spaniard posted a 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-2 win over Britain's Daniel Evans in the evening semifinal. The six-foot-fi

  • CF Montréal looks to solidify playoff position on the road against Houston

    MONTREAL — CF Montréal's playoff position is far more solid entering the final third of the Major League Soccer season than it was at this point last year. The club was on the bubble of the playoff race and in good form in 2021 before only claiming two wins in its last 10 games and missing the post-season. Montreal is in a much more favourable position this year, 10 points away from danger and in sole possession of third place in the Eastern Conference. The club has an excellent opportunity to f

  • Fantasy Football: Three breakout candidates to look out for

    Here are some breakout candidates that every fantasy football GM should have their eyes on if they want to edge out their opponents this season.

  • Unbeaten Canadians say complacency isn't an issue ahead of game against Finland

    EDMONTON — So far, it has been almost too easy for the Canadian junior team. As the squad prepares to face Finland on Monday in a game that will decide who finishes atop Group A at the world junior hockey championship, the host's biggest enemy might just be complacency. So far, it’s been a walk in the park for the Canadian juniors. They’ve swept aside Latvia, Slovakia and Czechia by an aggregate score of 21-4. And, in those two wins, there were two standout performances in goal, from Latvia’s Pa

  • Roughriders end slump by edging Elks 34-23 in Edmonton

    EDMONTON — Having a break definitely seemed to serve Saskatchewan well. Quarterback Cody Fajardo ran for a pair of touchdowns and passed for another as the Saskatchewan Roughriders emerged with a 34-23 CFL victory over the Edmonton Elks on Saturday. The Roughriders (5-4) had lost three consecutive games before having a bye week and coming back with a win over Edmonton. “Any win is a good win,” said Saskatchewan linebacker Darnell Sankey. “We come out here and get a win on the road, it’s an accom

  • Will Zalatoris gets 1st PGA Tour win in playoff at Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Will Zalatoris had the most money and the best world ranking of anyone without a PGA Tour victory. He changed that Sunday by winning the FedEx St. Jude Championship without making birdie in a three-hole playoff. Heartache in two previous playoff losses this year — one in a major — turned into relief for Zalatoris after a wild finish in the TPC Southwind. It ended when he took a penalty drop from the rocks that frame the par-3 11th green and holed a 7-foot bogey putt to beat

  • Hurkacz beats Ruud, Carreno Busta tops Evans in National Bank Open semifinals

    MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in Sunday's final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll face Pablo Carreno Busta for the title after the Spaniard posted a 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-2 win over Britain's Daniel Evans in the evening semifinal. The six-foot-fi

  • Serena Williams plays final match in Canada, losing to Bencic at National Bank Open

    TORONTO — Serena Williams looked out at the sold-out crowd at Sobeys Stadium, searching for the fan who had just shouted "Serena, you're the best!" "Thank you. I love all of you," said Williams, with a mix of sweat and tears around her eyes, acknowledging the more than 12,500 spectators who watched her final match in Canada. Williams lost to Switzerland's Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-4 in the second round of the National Bank Open on Wednesday. Williams, who turns 41 this September, announced her inten

  • Fantasy Football: 2022 breakout candidates

    Yahoo Fantasy expert Matt Harmon says managers looking for breakout stars in the 2022 NFL season should focus their attention on the second-year wide receiver class.

  • Bouchard makes successful return to tennis with doubles win in Vancouver

    VANCOUVER — After 17 long months away from the court due to injury, Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal served notice on Sunday that she's back. The 28-year-old, who looked healthy and happy, made her return to pro tennis in doubles action at the Odlum Brown VanOpen WTA 125 event and came away with a hard-fought victory. "I was just happy to be out there, so happy to have a partner like Kayla, she did really amazing," said Bouchard, who is a former World No. 5-ranked player in singles. "We both like to

  • Pacific, York United swap midfielders with Baldisimo heading east and Toussaint west

    TORONTO — York United FC and Pacific have swapped midfielders, with Cedric Toussaint headed to Pacific and Matthew Baldisimo to York. Baldisimo, in the last year of his contract, comes east on a loan deal that covers the remainder of the Canadian Premier League season. Toussaint's move to Pacific is permanent, with a contract running through 2024. Toussaint, 20, joined York in November 2020 from the CF Montreal academy. The native of Drummondville, Que., made 43 appearances for York in all compe

  • Minnesota Wild's use of 'Thin Blue Line' symbol draws major criticism

    The Minnesota Wild have received backlash online after announcing a Law Enforcement Appreciation Night for the upcoming season, including imagery depicting the controversial "thin blue line" symbol.

  • Centre/wing Mitch Richardson returning to Toronto Arrows for a fifth MLR season

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have re-signed Mitch Richardson, bringing the centre/wing back for a fifth Major League Rugby season. The 26-year-old from Stoney Creek, Ont., has featured in 26 matches, including 16 starts for the club, since its inaugural season in 2019. Richardson has covered 795 metres on 95 carries with 96 tackles and four tries in his four years with the club. The six-foot-two 215-pounder enjoyed a breakout season in 2022, setting career highs in matches played (12), starts (1