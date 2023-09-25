‘It’s kind of scary’: Neighbors plead with man to come out of home amid standoff in the Keys

Deputies were spotted heavily armed — some holding rifles — during a standoff outside a Florida Keys home where a man refuses to come out Monday afternoon.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies were seen pointing their firearms towards a Key Largo house in Janet Place.

Negotiators were heard trying to get the man to come out from the home.

David Sands, 55, lives next door to the man. He said police have kept him and other neighbors from returning home since around 11am.

He said he’s known the man for about two years, and he described him as an ideal neighbor. “I’ve never seen a mean bone in his body, ever,” Sands said.

Sands did not know the circumstances behind the standoff, but said he was taken aback by the large police presence. “I’ve known drug smugglers over the years who got arrested, but never anything like this,” Sands said.

The sheriff’s office is asking people to stay clear of the area.

Heavily armed Florida Keys deputies are involved in a standoff in Key Largo. pic.twitter.com/yoKKDQufBg — David Goodhue (@DavidGoodhue) September 25, 2023

Reuben Gutierrez has lived on Janet Lane for about 10 years. He tried to get into his house late in the morning after hearing from his son that something was going on with the police, but deputies told him to leave immediately.

Gutierrez said he’s never seen any similar type of situation play out in the normally quiet neighborhood. “It’s kind of scary,” he said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.