What kind of person should lead Bibb County Schools? The public has spoken

Laura Corley
·3 min read

What kind of leader would best fit Bibb Schools? District employees, teachers and taxpayers have chimed in.

More than 800 responses were submitted to an online survey seeking community input on the types of personality traits and work experience Bibb County residents wish to see in the next school superintendent.

The survey was conducted by the Georgia School Board Association, which was hired in October by the Bibb Board of Education to aid its search for a new superintendent. Superintendent Curtis Jones is set to retire in June after seven years with the district.

There were 33 applicants for the job by the Jan. 16 deadline and about half of those people live in Georgia.

The weeklong community input survey closed March 1. Results were obtained by The Macon Newsroom under the Georgia Open Records Act.

Of the 812 survey respondents, 46.8% identified themselves as school system employees, 45.95% as parents of students and 30.54% as Bibb County residents.

More than half of respondents indicated a desire for someone with a leadership style as Jones’ administration, “but with some necessary changes.” About a quarter preferred a candidate who will “stay the course and continue the style and vision of the previous administration.”

Two diametrically opposing viewpoints are apparent: many feel the next superintendent should come from within the district while some feel the BOE should look outside the district.

In fact, two preferred district employees were mentioned by name in responses: Tanzy Kilcrease and Julia Daniely. The district reported receiving 16 applications from candidates in Georgia but it was unclear if Kilcrease or Daniely were among them.

Georgia law requires that school boards release names of at least the final three candidates two weeks before appointing a superintendent. The search process began in October and GSBA officials said it typically takes about five months.

Kilcrease’s name was mentioned no less than a dozen times as the preferred candidate. She is the current chief of staff for the district. She started her career teaching middle school and has held leadership positions including principal at Southwest High School and assistant superintendent.

Kilcrease also serves on the Georgia School Superintendents Association’s Board of Directors among other state and national education-related advisory boards, according to the district’s website.

Daniely is the lead administrator for the VIP Academy. She taught math at Miller Middle School for 11 years before working as an assistant principal and later principal at Westside High School. Daniely also oversaw several federally-funded grant programs for the school system, according to the district’s website.

Bibb County Superintendent Superintendent Curtis Jones speaks with the media last year in this file photo. Jones is set to retire in June.
Bibb County Superintendent Superintendent Curtis Jones speaks with the media last year in this file photo. Jones is set to retire in June.

Public input responses show stakeholders overwhelmingly want the next superintendent to have experience teaching in the classroom. Numerous comments mentioned the district’s high rate of teacher turnover and the desire for the next superintendent to focus on retaining, understanding, listening to and supporting teachers.

Respondents indicated the following personal traits are most important for the district’s next leader to embody: Honest and ethical, problem-solver, communicator and transparent. Many implored the BOE to thoroughly investigate and vet candidates having lived through the tenure of or worked under disgraced former school Superintendent Romain Dallemand.

Dallemand, hired in late 2010, was the district’s top leader for 28 months before the BOE bought out his contract. In the years after that, a criminal saga played out in federal court trials and civil lawsuits related to the defrauding of the school district of millions of dollars through purchases of bogus computer equipment.

The school board is set to hold a called closed-door meeting at 8 a.m. Monday in the Maple Room at the Macon Convention Center. Personnel matters are among the topics to be discussed at the meeting, but the board is not expected to take any action.

To contact Civic Journalism Fellow Laura Corley, email corley_le@mercer.edu or call 478-301-5777.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Nick Nurse breaks down Raptors’ win over Suns, congratulates Popovich on record

    Raptors head coach Nick Nurse was impressed with how his team didn’t crumble in the fourth quarter in a tough game on the road. He spoke about how Fred VanVleet kept Toronto composed, how Gary Trent Jr. benefits from VanVleet’s presence and then congratulated Gregg Popovich on setting the NBA wins record for a head coach. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Jack Eichel felt like Sabres were 'toying' with him over surgery, captaincy

    Golden Knights star Jack Eichel spoke on his "messy" fallout with the Sabres ahead of his highly-anticipated return to Buffalo.

  • Whitecaps COO steps down as investigation into soccer club continues

    A longtime Vancouver Whitecaps executive has resigned from her position, but will co-operate with an investigation into how the soccer club handled sexual misconduct allegations against two former women's team coaches, according to club leadership. Rachel Lewis left her position as chief operating officer "to pursue other opportunities," Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster said in a written statement. "She was an important member of the club's leadership team since 2003 and we wish her all the best in t

  • Manitobans among 15 Western Hockey League players tapped for 2022 CHL Top Prospects game

    Several players with links to Manitoba have made the cut for the upcoming Canadian Hockey League Top Prospects game. That includes 17-year-old Conor Geekie, a Winnipeg Ice centre originally from the western Manitoba community of Strathclair. For Geekie, being selected for the game is an exciting opportunity — and a chance to brag a little bit to his brother, Morgan Geekie, who plays with the NHL's Seattle Kraken. "My brother never got the opportunity to go [to this game] when he was going throug

  • Leafs' demons won't discriminate based on playoff opponent

    Unlike other NHL powerhouses, the Maple Leafs appear vulnerable to defeat against any opponent so where they finish in the standings may not ultimately be as important as exercising Toronto's postseason demons.&nbsp;

  • Defending champion NYCFC beats CF Montreal 4-1 for 1st win

    NEW YORK (AP) — Santiago Rodriguez delivered a pivotal goal in a 4-1 win for New York City FC over CF Montreal on Saturday. Rodriguez's goal put NYCFC (1-1-1) ahead for good at 2-0 in the 20th minute. NYCFC also got one goal from Alexander Callens, one more from Talles Magno and another one from Thiago. Zachary Brault Guillard scored for Montreal (0-3-0). NYCFC outshot Montreal 13-9, with nine shots on goal to one for Montreal. Sebastian Breza made five saves for Montreal. These teams take to th

  • 5 interesting facts about Sao Paulo FC

    Are you a fan of Sao Paulo FC? Here are few interesting facts about the club.

  • NHL leaders: Will they or won't they?

    As NHL Twitter comes alive to debate award nominations, Julian asks the Zone Time crew, 'Will they or won't they?' Can Auston Matthews break the 60 goal mark? Will Connor McDavid reach 120 points despite the Oilers struggles? And can the great ageing 8 score 50 goals this season?

  • Ristolainen extension another sign of the Flyers' dysfunction

    Chuck Fletcher doubled down on a mistake, signing the underwhelming defender to a five-year extension when the Flyers are clearly in need of a reset.

  • Fred VanVleet on return: 'Happy to be back doing what I love'

    The heart and sole of the Raptors returned to the lineup versus the Spurs after a five-game absence, dropping 26 points and looking like he didn't miss a beat. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, CBC Sports will provide a live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games, beginning with the Seattle Kraken vs. Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET) and Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Edmonton Oilers (10 p.m. ET). Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live strea

  • Yusei Kikuchi could be a brilliant addition or foolish gamble for Blue Jays

    Yusei Kikuchi is undeniably talented but maddeningly inconsistent.

  • Nordic course passes stress test ahead of 2023 Canada Winter Games in P.E.I.

    Biathlon athletes and volunteers alike tested their skills ahead of the 2023 Canada Winter Games this weekend. There were 55 competitors from across Canada and parts of the United States for the regional North American Open Biathlon event at the Mark Arendz Provincial Ski Park in Brookvale, P.E.I. Athletes were able to familiarize themselves with the new course, and volunteers had the chance to learn what roles they'll be expected to take on during next year's event. About 80 volunteers will be

  • Golden goodbye: Canada's Brian McKeever victorious in final individual Paralympic race

    Canada's Brian McKeever is going out on top. The 42-year-old won his final individual Paralympic race on Saturday in Beijing, taking the gold medal in the men's visually impaired middle-distance cross-country event. McKeever announced before Beijing 2022 that he was planning to retire following these Games. His latest podium appearance is the 20th of his career, and his 16th gold — moving him into a tie for most titles won by a male winter Paralympian with German alpine skier Gerd Schoenfelder.

  • Gabriel Landeskog sounds off on an awful night for NHL refs

    It wasn’t a banner night for NHL officials across the board Thursday evening.

  • All-Black hockey game will celebrate the past and inspire the future: task force chair

    A piece of Nova Scotia's hockey history will be celebrated in Dartmouth, N.S. this weekend as two all-Black hockey teams hit the ice. The two sides will meet Saturday night to commemorate a game in the 1920s between the Truro Victorias and the Africville Seasides of the Colored Hockey League of the Maritimes. Speaking with the CBC's Tom Murphy on Friday, Dean Smith, the chair of Hockey Nova Scotia's diversity and inclusion task force said the original game was a "fierce battle." "Many people are

  • Flyers invest five more years into underperforming Rasmus Ristolainen

    The Philadelphia Flyers doubled down on a mistake, extending Rasmus Ristolainen by five seasons.

  • Team Newfoundland and Labrador gain experience, make history at Brier

    Team Newfoundland and Labrador may not be taking home any hardware from the Brier, but they're bringing back a lot of experience, some unforgettable memories and a history-making moment. At just 15 years old, Nicholas Codner from Torbay made Brier history by becoming the youngest player to ever compete at the men's national curling championship. "It's been pretty awesome, everyone has been pretty supportive," said Codner, who spoke with CBC News from Lethbridge, Alberta. "I don't think people re

  • Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic surrenders all-time absurd goal

    Wings netminder Alex Nedeljkovic somehow swatted a wide, bouncing puck through his own legs for one of the absolute weirdest goals you'll ever see.

  • Drama feels different in Toronto & Vancouver ahead of trade deadline

    Amidst rumours of the Leafs making a move for J.T. Miller, Canucks fans are split on whether their team should re-sign the star forward who turns 29 next week. It's never quiet in Toronto or Vancouver.&nbsp;